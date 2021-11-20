ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche, coach Jared Bednar agree on 2-year extension

By Steve Wiseman - The News, Observer (TNS)
Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche signed coach Jared Bednar to a two-year extension that runs...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
coloradohockeynow.com

Frei Column: Extension for Bednar was the right thing to do

SEATTLE — I mentioned to Joe Sakic between the first and second periods Friday night that the question wasn’t so much “Why?” as “Why now?” Why sign Avalanche coach Jared Bednar to a two-year contract extension now?. This content is for CHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for only...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Avalanche rout Kraken after Bednar gets contract extension

No Nathan MacKinnon, no problem for the Colorado Avalanche. They are starting to get on a roll after a slow start and they were clicking on all cylinders on Friday night against the expansion Seattle Kraken. Leading the way was top defender Cale Makar as he logged 20 minutes of ice-time, scored two goals, added an assist, recorded six shots on goal and finished as a plus-three in the Avalanche’s 7-3 win. After a 1-3-0 start to the season the Avalanche are now 7-2-1 in their most recent 10 games. Makar is starting to get on a roll with Friday being his fifth multi-point game of the season. He is now averaging more than a point per game this season.
NHL
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Things are about to heat up for the B’s

With the Boston Bruins finally nearing the end of their de facto bye week, things are about to heat up for the Black and Gold. Starting with the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the Bruins will play six games in 10 days. Thanks to their two huge layoffs so far,...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
theScore

Report: Blue Jays, Berrios agree to 7-year, $131M extension

The Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander Jose Berrios agreed to a seven-year, $131-million contract extension, a source told Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. The reported deal is pending a physical. The pact includes an opt-out clause after the fifth season and limited no-trade protection, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Berrios...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Ap#The Colorado Avalanche
thednvr.com

Fresh off his new deal, Bednar coaches Avalanche to another blowout win

Over the past couple of days, the new city and new arena have been the stars of the show. Pretty much every media scrum started with a question about what coaches and players thought of playing somewhere they never had before. It’s been a really cool thing to experience. But once the sun went down, and the Colorado Avalanche arrived…
NHL
ESPN

Colorado Rockies, catcher Elias Diaz agree to 3-year extension

The Colorado Rockies and catcher Elias Diaz agreed to a three-year extension on Thursday, the team announced. Terms were not disclosed, but according to multiple reports, the deal is worth $14.5 million. The contract covers one year of arbitration and two free-agent years. Diaz, 31, set a career high this...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox agrees to three-year extension

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox on Saturday agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2024 season. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, however multiple media outlets reported it was worth $22.5 million and included $13.3 million guaranteed. The move comes one day after Eagles tight...
NFL
whbl.com

Eagles agree to 1-year extension with LB T.J. Edwards

The Philadelphia Eagles gave starting linebacker T.J. Edwards a one-year extension Monday. Terms were not released but NFL Network reports it’s worth up to $3.2 million, with $2.15 guaranteed. Edwards, 25, who joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019, has 76 tackles, one sack and a fumble...
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos, receiver Courtland Sutton agree to four-year contract extension

Three days after agreeing to a three-year contract extension with receiver Tim Patrick, the Broncos agreed to terms on a four-year extension with receiver Courtland Sutton, a league source and Sutton’s agency confirmed. According to his agency, Sutton’s deal is worth $60.8 million ($34.9 million guaranteed); Patrick’s deal is worth...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy