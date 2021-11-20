ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview, GA

Basketball Scoreboard: Lakeview Academy boys win opener against Landmark Christian

The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47x8u4_0d2Uwj8y00

Lakeview Academy freshman Jack Collins scored 22 points in a 65-43 win against Landmark Christian on Friday. Ryan Black added 14 for the Lions, while Isaiah Rico scored 10.

Up next, Lakeview Academy face Rabun County on Monday at Piedmont University.

LANIER CHRISTIAN GIRLS SPLIT PAIR OF GAMES: The Lady Lightning topped St. John Bosco 37-33 in the second game of the night, after a 53-13 loss to Old Suwanee Christian in the opener Friday.

For the night, Ashley Avery combined for 16 points and 17 rebounds for Lanier Christian, while Camille Hoffman totalled 15 points and 23 rebounds.

Also for the Lady Lightning, Ellie Roberts tallied 10 points, three rebounds and three steals.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous" and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CNN

National Day of Mourning turns Thanksgiving into something more honest

Washington (CNN) — A version of this story appeared in CNN's Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here. There's little similarity between the actual harvest feast in 1621 that eventually inspired Thanksgiving and the event's commemoration in popular culture. Historians doubt...
POLITICS
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Russian reports now say 52 dead in Siberian coal mine fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Suwanee, GA
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Lakeview, GA
The Hill

Arbery's mother says 'he didn't lose his life in vain'

Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said her son didn’t “lose his life in vain” after the three men who killed her son were convicted of murder. In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Cooper-Jones said she wants people to remember Arbery “as change.”. "He's brought about the hate crime law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Aaron Rodgers demands WSJ apologize over 'COVID Toe' coverage

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday sought to set the record straight about his recent toe injury, dismissing claims that he had a condition known as "COVID toe" after referencing it the day before. Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that he had a fractured toe and demanded an apology...
NFL
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
5K+
Followers
201
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy