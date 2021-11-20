Basketball Scoreboard: Lakeview Academy boys win opener against Landmark Christian

Lakeview Academy freshman Jack Collins scored 22 points in a 65-43 win against Landmark Christian on Friday. Ryan Black added 14 for the Lions, while Isaiah Rico scored 10.

Up next, Lakeview Academy face Rabun County on Monday at Piedmont University.

LANIER CHRISTIAN GIRLS SPLIT PAIR OF GAMES: The Lady Lightning topped St. John Bosco 37-33 in the second game of the night, after a 53-13 loss to Old Suwanee Christian in the opener Friday.

For the night, Ashley Avery combined for 16 points and 17 rebounds for Lanier Christian, while Camille Hoffman totalled 15 points and 23 rebounds.

Also for the Lady Lightning, Ellie Roberts tallied 10 points, three rebounds and three steals.

