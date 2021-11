The Pittsburgh Pirates had one Gold Glove winner in the majors, but they also got a minor league Gold Glove winner in the minors, which is a much tougher accomplishment, considering the size of the field eligible for the award. Not only that, it was their fourth straight winner at third base. After Ke’Bryan Hayes took home the 2017-19 Gold Gloves at third base, and there were no awards last year due to the canceled season, Jared Triolo won the award this year.

