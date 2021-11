A Fort Collins church has gifted a church in Wyoming tens of thousands of dollars to grow its mission. The Coloradoan reports Westminster Presbyterian Church in Fort Collins gave the Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne $40,000 this Thanksgiving. In exchange the church must invest the money and give half of the profits away annually to its mission team. Once the investment portion grows to $80,000 the Wyoming Presbyterian church must find another Presbyterian church to give half the money too so the donation chain continues. For more, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

WYOMING STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO