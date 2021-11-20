Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Taylor Heinicke in his Week 11 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Carolina Panthers.

Dec 27, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) prepares to pass the ball as Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31) defends in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Taylor Heinicke ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (3-6) and the Carolina Panthers (5-5) square off in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has thrown for 2,184 passing yards this season (242.7 per game) and has a 65.7% completion percentage (201-of-306), throwing 12 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.

He also has 247 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown, averaging 27.4 yards per game.

The Football Team have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Heinicke has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Carolina

Heinicke's 137 passing yards in one matchup against the Panthers are 85.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Heinicke threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Panthers.

This week Heinicke will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.3 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers have given up 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Buccaneers, Heinicke went 26-for-32 (81.2 percent) for 256 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

He also carried the ball three times for 15 yards, averaging five yards per carry on the ground.

Heinicke has thrown for 794 yards (264.7 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 69.4% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.

He has tacked on 120 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

