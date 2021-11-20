ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Taylor Heinicke in his Week 11 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Carolina Panthers.

Dec 27, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) prepares to pass the ball as Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31) defends in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Taylor Heinicke ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (3-6) and the Carolina Panthers (5-5) square off in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has thrown for 2,184 passing yards this season (242.7 per game) and has a 65.7% completion percentage (201-of-306), throwing 12 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.
  • He also has 247 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown, averaging 27.4 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Heinicke has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Heinicke's 137 passing yards in one matchup against the Panthers are 85.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Heinicke threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Panthers.
  • This week Heinicke will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Panthers have given up 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Buccaneers, Heinicke went 26-for-32 (81.2 percent) for 256 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also carried the ball three times for 15 yards, averaging five yards per carry on the ground.
  • Heinicke has thrown for 794 yards (264.7 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 69.4% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He has tacked on 120 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

