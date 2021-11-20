ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Patrick Mahomes II in his Week 11 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys.

Aug 11, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (15) talks with a member of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Patrick Mahomes II and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has thrown for 2,940 yards (294.0 ypg) to lead Kansas City, completing 65.8% of his passes and recording 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 37 times for 227 yards and one touchdown, averaging 22.7 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.3% of the time.
  • Mahomes has attempted 57 of his 412 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In one matchup against the Cowboys, Mahomes threw for zero passing yards, 313.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys are giving up 270.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Mahomes racked up 406 yards while completing 70.0% of his passes, while throwing five touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Mahomes has put up 847 passing yards (282.3 per game) while connecting on 84 of 135 passes (62.2% completion percentage), with seven touchdowns and one interception.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

