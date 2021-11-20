Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Travis Kelce in his Week 11 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Travis Kelce ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) meet the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has collected 747 yards on 62 catches with five touchdowns this season, averaging 74.7 yards per game on 89 targets.

Kelce has been the target of 20.7% (89 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Dallas

Kelce collected 73 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Cowboys, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cowboys.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The 270.1 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cowboys have given up 14 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Kelce caught eight passes for 119 yards while being targeted 10 times.

Over his last three games, Kelce racked up 17 catches on 24 targets and averaged 71.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive