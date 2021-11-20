ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 Nov 14, 2021

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Travis Kelce in his Week 11 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Travis Kelce ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) meet the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Kelce has collected 747 yards on 62 catches with five touchdowns this season, averaging 74.7 yards per game on 89 targets.
  • Kelce has been the target of 20.7% (89 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.
  • Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Kelce collected 73 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Cowboys, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cowboys.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The 270.1 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Cowboys have given up 14 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Kelce caught eight passes for 119 yards while being targeted 10 times.
  • Over his last three games, Kelce racked up 17 catches on 24 targets and averaged 71.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Amari Cooper Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys will have to play at least one more game without wide receiver Amari Cooper. Last Friday, the Pro Bowl wideout tested positive for COVID-19. There has been a lot of chatter about Cooper’s vaccination status over the past few days. Since he didn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he must sit out for 10 days. That’s why he has to miss two games for the Cowboys.
NFL
insidethestar.com

Injury Updates on Lamb, Lawrence, & Wilson Before Thanksgiving Kickoff

The short week between Dallas’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and tomorrow’s Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders has put health and injury issues at the forefront of conversation. Based on news coming out of today’s practice, we have good and bad news for you regarding a few different Cowboys and their playing statuses.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Shares His True Feelings On Loss To Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys, who were outclassed in Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, have now dropped two of their last three games. Still, it doesn’t appear that owner Jerry Jones is panicking. During his customary Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan this morning, Jones focused on the long-term picture.
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Betting Preview for Week 11

The NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (7-2) are tight, 2.5-point underdogs against the best team in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4), on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game’s over/under is set at 55.5. Chiefs Vs. Cowboys Odds. Chiefs vs Cowboys Betting Information.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

