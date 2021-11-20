ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZEV6_0d2UpCFK00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyreek Hill in his Week 11 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before Tyreek Hill hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) hit the field in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Hill has 75 receptions (on 111 targets) for a team-high 855 receiving yards (85.5 per game) and eight touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 25.9% (111 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.
  • Hill (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Hill totaled 64 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Cowboys, 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hill caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • This week Hill will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys' defense is 14th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Hill was targeted 10 times and totaled 83 yards on seven receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Hill has reeled in 23 passes (39 targets) for 214 yards (71.3 per game) and has three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Nevada State
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
On3.com

Dak Prescott makes promise following loss to the Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys came into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs sporting a 7-2 record and fresh off a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, but that same Cowboys squad didn’t show up on the field against the Chiefs. The product on the field certainly wasn’t the same as last week’s, and that led to an ugly 19-9 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Las Vegas Raiders#Fox#Geha Field#Tyreek Hill Prop#Cowboys#Dallas Hill
The Spun

A Major Boost Is Coming For The Cowboys’ Defense

The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball. It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bizarre object found on field during Raiders-Chiefs game

Strange things are happening with the Las Vegas Raiders’ playing surface during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just before a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson seemingly jumped into the neutral zone before the Chiefs snapped the ball. However, he had good reason — NBC cameras caught him holding up what appeared to be a metal object he’d spotted on the turf.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck’s Performance Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys game didn’t really live up to the hype. The contest pitted Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense, but we didn’t get much offense. Instead, the Chiefs won a defensive battle over the Cowboys, 19-9, on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
insidethestar.com

Injury Updates on Lamb, Lawrence, & Wilson Before Thanksgiving Kickoff

The short week between Dallas’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and tomorrow’s Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders has put health and injury issues at the forefront of conversation. Based on news coming out of today’s practice, we have good and bad news for you regarding a few different Cowboys and their playing statuses.
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Betting Preview for Week 11

The NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (7-2) are tight, 2.5-point underdogs against the best team in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4), on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game’s over/under is set at 55.5. Chiefs Vs. Cowboys Odds. Chiefs vs Cowboys Betting Information.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy