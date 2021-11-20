Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyreek Hill in his Week 11 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before Tyreek Hill hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) hit the field in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hill has 75 receptions (on 111 targets) for a team-high 855 receiving yards (85.5 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 25.9% (111 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.

Hill (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Dallas

Hill totaled 64 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Cowboys, 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hill caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Cowboys.

This week Hill will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys' defense is 14th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Hill was targeted 10 times and totaled 83 yards on seven receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Hill has reeled in 23 passes (39 targets) for 214 yards (71.3 per game) and has three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

