MSU Texas healthcare students practice life-saving scenarios

TOLEDO, Ohio — A boiler explosion has injured nearly a dozen people. EMTs rush to the scene, pulling the wounded on stretchers. Those who are bleeding out are rushed to the emergency room, while others are moved to the burn ward. "It was pretty chaotic at first, being thrown into...
Michigan State University has suspended 17 students and fired 96 employees for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirements, an MSU spokesman said Thursday. Two of those staffers — Kraig Ehm and D’Ann Rohrer — joined a federal lawsuit this month, arguing MSU violated their constitutional rights by terminating them for not being vaccinated.
Morehead State University students are gaining hands-on experience while developing career skills through the University's Level UP Program. As part of MSU's Wellness Day program hosted by the Office of Human Resources, students in Associate Professor of Health and Wellness Dr. Jenny Dearden's Health and Wellness Promotion course engaged in a service-learning project.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -“It feels weird going to my classes at night like I don’t feel safe,” Towner said. As the mystery of what happened to Brendan Santo continues, students say there’s a sense of worry. “We’re just so misinformed none of us know anything and it’s like,” MSU student David Towner said. We’re […]
Some Midwestern State University students had their hands full Friday morning after a bicyclist had a medical emergency in the parking lot and a dental patient went into cardiac arrest at the Centennial Building. These were mock medical situations to help prepare the medical students for real-life crisis called “ICE” Interdisciplinary Communication Event.
As the search for 18-year-old Brendan Santo enters its third week, his family is hoping for a break in the case as they plead for help from the public. “If you were at the Michigan game that weekend, look at your photos, your videos,” Brendan’s father, Brad Santo, implored of the public as he spoke with Dateline on Monday. “Look at the pictures we’ve posted… Does my son look familiar? Do you remember seeing him?”
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State is welcoming Amy Efantis, president and CEO of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association, for a 3 p.m. presentation Nov. 23 in Colvard Student Union’s Fowlkes Auditorium. During her public talk titled “Plasma: The Gift of Life,” Efantis will share regional and global perspectives on the importance of...
Morehead State University was well-represented at the recent 2021 Kentucky Association of Housing Officers (KAHO) Annual Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 3, winning multiple awards and landing multiple Eagles on the organization's Governing Council. Eden Jordan, a senior theatre and convergent media major from Vanceburg, was awarded a 2021 KAHO Outstanding...
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas has a special mailbox for children of all ages to send letters to Santa. That mailbox went up Friday by the flagpole at the Fantasy of Lights and will stay up until Dec. 17. Make sure to include a separate self-addressed and stamped...
Four Michigan State University students and alumni are finalists for the Marshall Scholarship and the Rhodes Scholarship. These are nationally competitive scholarships that support students attending graduate school in the United Kingdom. Andrew McDonald is a finalist for the Marshall Scholarship. He is an Honors College senior majoring in computer...
East Lansing, MI — Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley announced in a letter Friday that the school will be installing more than 300 new security cameras on campus. This comes after the October 29th disappearance of Grand Valley State University student, Brendan Santo. Police say Santo was last...
Missouri State University’s International Friends program is a way for locals to connect with students from around the world. The program is always looking for new hosts. Locals who apply for the program can host international students during their studies at MSU. Students live on campus, but they share meals and activities with their host families.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Loic Konan became the first person in MSU Texas history to receive the SMART scholarship. He traveled to the United States from Ivory Coast, Africa when he was 13. At that age, he saw his first computer and became fascinated with them. He then dedicated...
