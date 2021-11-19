ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

MSU Texas healthcare students practice life-saving scenarios

newschannel6now.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of severe storms will cross the area this evening....

www.newschannel6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

MSU Texas student receives SMART scholarship

A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. Young County Jail could be demolished. Updated: 11 hours ago. A line...
TEXAS STATE
wkar.org

MSU fires 96 staffers, suspends 17 students for not following COVID vaccine, testing rules

Michigan State University has suspended 17 students and fired 96 employees for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirements, an MSU spokesman said Thursday. Two of those staffers — Kraig Ehm and D’Ann Rohrer — joined a federal lawsuit this month, arguing MSU violated their constitutional rights by terminating them for not being vaccinated.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Health Care#13 Hours#Msu Texas
moreheadstate.edu

MSU’s Level UP Program allows health and wellness students to give back

Morehead State University students are gaining hands-on experience while developing career skills through the University's Level UP Program. As part of MSU's Wellness Day program hosted by the Office of Human Resources, students in Associate Professor of Health and Wellness Dr. Jenny Dearden's Health and Wellness Promotion course engaged in a service-learning project.
MOREHEAD, KY
Times Record News

MSU students learn lifesaving techniques during mock emergencies

Some Midwestern State University students had their hands full Friday morning after a bicyclist had a medical emergency in the parking lot and a dental patient went into cardiac arrest at the Centennial Building. These were mock medical situations to help prepare the medical students for real-life crisis called “ICE” Interdisciplinary Communication Event.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NBC News

Parents of Grand Valley State student Brendan Santo who vanished from MSU campus plead for his safe return

As the search for 18-year-old Brendan Santo enters its third week, his family is hoping for a break in the case as they plead for help from the public. “If you were at the Michigan game that weekend, look at your photos, your videos,” Brendan’s father, Brad Santo, implored of the public as he spoke with Dateline on Monday. “Look at the pictures we’ve posted… Does my son look familiar? Do you remember seeing him?”
PUBLIC SAFETY
msstate.edu

PPTA leader to discuss ‘Plasma: The Gift of Life’ during MSU visit

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State is welcoming Amy Efantis, president and CEO of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association, for a 3 p.m. presentation Nov. 23 in Colvard Student Union’s Fowlkes Auditorium. During her public talk titled “Plasma: The Gift of Life,” Efantis will share regional and global perspectives on the importance of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
moreheadstate.edu

MSU students, staff recognized at state housing conference

Morehead State University was well-represented at the recent 2021 Kentucky Association of Housing Officers (KAHO) Annual Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 3, winning multiple awards and landing multiple Eagles on the organization's Governing Council. Eden Jordan, a senior theatre and convergent media major from Vanceburg, was awarded a 2021 KAHO Outstanding...
MOREHEAD, KY
newschannel6now.com

Letters to Santa: Special mailbox set up at MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas has a special mailbox for children of all ages to send letters to Santa. That mailbox went up Friday by the flagpole at the Fantasy of Lights and will stay up until Dec. 17. Make sure to include a separate self-addressed and stamped...
TEXAS STATE
WWMT

Missing student prompts MSU to install more than 300 security cameras

East Lansing, MI — Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley announced in a letter Friday that the school will be installing more than 300 new security cameras on campus. This comes after the October 29th disappearance of Grand Valley State University student, Brendan Santo. Police say Santo was last...
MICHIGAN STATE
ksmu.org

MSU’s ‘International Friends’ program pairs students with local families in cultural exchange

Missouri State University’s International Friends program is a way for locals to connect with students from around the world. The program is always looking for new hosts. Locals who apply for the program can host international students during their studies at MSU. Students live on campus, but they share meals and activities with their host families.
MISSOURI STATE
newschannel6now.com

MSU Texas student receives SMART scholarship

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Loic Konan became the first person in MSU Texas history to receive the SMART scholarship. He traveled to the United States from Ivory Coast, Africa when he was 13. At that age, he saw his first computer and became fascinated with them. He then dedicated...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy