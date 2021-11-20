Jaguars Friday: Robinson questionable

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Pitiful. This team isn't even mediocre. This was a common sentiment in the inbox following the Jaguars' 30-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at TIAA Bank Field Sunday – and understandably so. The 49ers thoroughly dominated in every phase – to the extent that I would call it the Jaguars' most one-sided loss of the season. The score perhaps didn't reflect that, but the game certainly felt that way. The 49ers outgained the Jaguars 333-200 and had a 38:22 time-of-possession advantage – an advantage built largely on a 13:05 game-opening drive and maintained the rest of the game. The game marked the sixth time this season the Jaguars have lost by double digits, so where is this team? Pitiful or mediocre? Well, the truth is they're not mediocre because mediocre teams are average. The Jaguars are 2-8 and 2-8 teams aren't average. They are bad because good teams win games. The Jaguars' reality right now is they are capable of playing good defense as often and not, but they do not appear remotely capable of playing good offense. They have not done that often this season – and not at all since running back James Robinson sustained a heel injury early in Seattle just after the bye. So, pitiful? Mediocre? I don't know. They played poorly Sunday. They played a lot better than that multiple times in the last month, so maybe that's what they are. A team that can play OK when it's playing well and is bad otherwise. That feels right.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO