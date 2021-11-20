ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars Friday: Robinson questionable

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – J-Rob is questionable entering the weekend again. Running back James Robinson was the sole Jaguars player listed questionable on the final injury report of the week. The Jaguars' leading rusher participated in a walkthrough practice Friday. "James is day-to-day," Head Coach Urban Meyer said Friday as the...

James Robinson (heel) participates in Jaguars' Thursday practice

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel) is practicing on Thursday. Robinson's return to practice is a good sign after Jacksonville's starting running back sat out Week 9's game with a heel injury. In a potential difficult matchup against an Indianapolis Colts' defense rated first in rush defense per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Robinson to score 13.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $7,500.
James Robinson is active, everything else you need to know ahead of Jaguars-Colts

J-Rob is a-go. The second-year running back and Top-10 rusher is officially active for the Jaguars' (2-6) battle with the Colts (4-5) Sunday. Robinson had missed the Jaguars' Week Nine win over the Bills after suffering a heel injury during the previous week's loss in Seattle. How much Robinson plays...
Urban Meyer
Luke Farrell
In and out: Robinson active

JACKSONVILLE – J-Rob is active again. Jaguars running back James Robinson, listed as questionable with heel and knee issues entering the weekend, is expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers at TIAA Bank Field Sunday. He was not among the team's inactive players announced 90 minutes before kickoff. Robinson,...
O-Zone: Two-way street

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Pitiful. This team isn't even mediocre. This was a common sentiment in the inbox following the Jaguars' 30-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at TIAA Bank Field Sunday – and understandably so. The 49ers thoroughly dominated in every phase – to the extent that I would call it the Jaguars' most one-sided loss of the season. The score perhaps didn't reflect that, but the game certainly felt that way. The 49ers outgained the Jaguars 333-200 and had a 38:22 time-of-possession advantage – an advantage built largely on a 13:05 game-opening drive and maintained the rest of the game. The game marked the sixth time this season the Jaguars have lost by double digits, so where is this team? Pitiful or mediocre? Well, the truth is they're not mediocre because mediocre teams are average. The Jaguars are 2-8 and 2-8 teams aren't average. They are bad because good teams win games. The Jaguars' reality right now is they are capable of playing good defense as often and not, but they do not appear remotely capable of playing good offense. They have not done that often this season – and not at all since running back James Robinson sustained a heel injury early in Seattle just after the bye. So, pitiful? Mediocre? I don't know. They played poorly Sunday. They played a lot better than that multiple times in the last month, so maybe that's what they are. A team that can play OK when it's playing well and is bad otherwise. That feels right.
O-Zone: More than enough

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. After the bye, the offense has averaged 10 points in four games – and 6.5 points not counting garbage time. During that time, zero non-garbage passing touchdowns. I get that Trevor Lawrence isn't in a great situation, but hard not to be disappointed with him and this offense.
Quick thoughts: On to Week 12

JACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan with quick thoughts as the Jaguars prepare to play the Atlanta Falcons in a 2021 Week 12 game at TIAA Bank Field Sunday. Oehser …. More is needed. This perhaps isn't a "fair" thought, but...
