Baxter: The Chain Gang

tsln.com
 6 days ago

Most would admit it was an unusual location to put a chain in the first place. Not that it didn’t look at home amongst the rotting posts and rusty headgate, but there it was. Miles and his wife decided their little place could carry a few more cows. It...

www.tsln.com

tsln.com

Baxter Black: Museum Faces

I took a trip to the museum of natural history. It was a fascinating place: a taxidermist’s showcase. A dog heaven, what with all the prehistoric bones. But as I walked through the halls and stared at the infinite variety of creatures that stalked the earth, I began to feel uneasy. I started seeing familiar faces looking back at me.
MUSEUMS
WPFO

Fur-Ever Friend: Baxter at Midcoast Humane

Meet Baxter. He's a handsome two-year-old mixed breed terrier who came to Midcoast Humane in Brunswick from an overcrowded shelter in the South. Due to his size and energy level, Baxter would do best in a cat-free home with older kids. He may be able to live with another dog...
BRUNSWICK, ME
tsln.com

Baxter Black: Team Ropin’ Conversation

“There’s only one thing worse than eating next to a left-handed person, and that’s heading for him. It’s like trying to screw the male end of a garden hose into the matching threads on your stock tank drain,” so spoke Bob to Allen, two fair-to-middlin’ team ropers, both fives, in the prime of their addiction. The equivalent of two-pack-a-day ropers.
SPORTS
Pine And Lakes News

Poachers take large buck in Baxter

BAXTER — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating a deer poached during the overnight hours on Friday, Nov. 12, in Baxter. The deer was found Saturday with its antlers removed on the north side of Clearwater Road west of Minnesota Highway 371, said Joe Albert, the Minnesota DNR Enforcement Division communications coordinator. None of the meat was harvested by the poachers on the estimated 4.5-year-old buck.
BAXTER, MN
State
Montana State
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
Fast Company

Delta variant Thanksgiving map: the states that could be COVID hotspots on Turkey Day

Thanksgiving is just 10 days away. Many Americans will be wondering how widespread COVID-19 is where they’re going if they happen to be traveling to see relatives on Turkey Day. The good news is this year America seems to be in a much better place when it comes to Thanksgiving and the pandemic. Multiple vaccines are now available and easy to get – and they remain the best defense we have against covid for the upcoming holiday season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
930 AM KMPT

Helping Men Overcome Meth Addiction in Montana

If you're looking to buy a Christmas tree in Billings or Missoula, and you want to support a good cause- here you go. I caught up with Randall Wilbur who heads up a new program up and running in Billings that is helping men from all over Montana overcome meth and other addictions. In fact, they'll be celebrating their first graduates from the program this coming January.
MONTANA STATE
#Chain Gang
The Independent

Gared O’Donnell death: Planes Mistaken for Stars singer dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer and guitarist for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, has died aged 44.News of the musician’s death was announced by his band via their Instagram page. In August last year, O’Donnell told fans he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 oesophageal cancer. In a statement and GoFundMe campaign that coincided with O’Donnell’s announcement, the band’s manager said the cancer was inoperable.O’Donnell continued to be open with fans about his illness, regularly posting updates from the band’s Instagram page.“It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother,...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
SOCIETY
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
mocoshow.com

Doug Hill Has Passed Away

ABC7/WJLA has announced that Doug Hill, former chief meteorologist at the station, passed away Monday night in North Carolina. Doug Hill covered the weather in the DC metropolitan area for over 33 years before his retirement in September 2017. Mr. Hill was 71 when he died on November 22 at...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Mr Motivator announces death of his granddaughter, aged 12

Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua, where she lived with her mother. Their relationship was described as “incredibly close”...
CELEBRITIES
Design Taxi

Bison Uncover Trove Of Ancient Rock Art In Canada, As The Prophecies Foretold

Back in December 2019, the Wanuskewin Heritage Park reintroduced bison to land inhabited by Canada’s First Nations people, over a century after the creature was nearly hunted into extinction. The Elders of Wahpeton Dakota had long believed the bison would bring them good luck, and as it turns out, it took less than a year for fortune to bear fruit.
ANIMALS
newbernnow.com

New Bern Woman’s Club Baxter Clock Holiday Note Cards Are Back

Once again the New Bern Woman’s Club is selling beautiful holiday note cards as a fundraiser. There are 10 blank cards and envelopes in each package for $12. They are great as Christmas Cards, Thank You Notes, Stocking Stuffers, and Hostess Gifts. They are available at Mitchell Hardware, Pic Frame & Gallery, Poor Charlie’s Antique and Flea Market, or from any New Bern Woman’s Club Member.
NEW BERN, NC
inquirer.com

Ancestry.com led me to my father and brother — and the biggest surprise of my life | Chosen Family

Until two years ago, I had no doubt about the identity of my biological parents. None. Of course, my mother is clearly my mother. We look a lot alike, and she raised the five of us as a single parent. The man I believed to be my biological father denied paternity of all of us. I rejected this out of hand, seeing him as someone primarily seeking to shirk financial responsibility.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
scledger.net

Plains youth gets hunt of a lifetime

A Plains girl and her father were given the hunting opportunity of a lifetime, getting to stay at the Boone and Crockett Club's Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Ranch near Dupuyer, Montana, and hunt for her first deer on one of the surrounding ranches. Karissa French was one of five first-time hunters selected for this year's First Hunt on the Front event through the First Hunt Foundation. This was the third year the organization has held the hunt, and it brought in families from across Montana to help first-time hunters get a premier hunting experience, at no cost to them.
PLAINS, MT

