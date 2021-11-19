Earl cartoon by Big Dry Syndicate

I think how we prefer our Thanksgiving bird is also a bit of commentary on how shallow society can be at times. I'm not a gambling man but I'll bet you've never thought about the gender of your Thanksgiving turkey, or for that matter, its age. To understand, you only...
I know many cattlemen will think less of me but I confess, I used to raise sheep, Oh sure, I raised cattle too but that was for respectability, the sheep I raised to make a buck. (Pun intended.) It’s hard to exaggerate cattlemen’s traditional hatred for the woolly things. They...
Most would admit it was an unusual location to put a chain in the first place. Not that it didn’t look at home amongst the rotting posts and rusty headgate, but there it was. Miles and his wife decided their little place could carry a few more cows. It was...
Chef Liz Rogers has broken barriers within the dessert industry. She recently launched the only Black-owned national ice cream brand available in supermarkets, including Walmart and Target with Creamalicious, her now-historic frozen dessert. Rogers sat down with rolling out to discuss Creamalicious and her rise within the dessert retail industry.
Cattleman from both near and far traveled to Ryegate, Montana for the Annual Green Mountain Angus Ranch “The Cattleman’s Choice” fall production sale held Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Tim and Kris Todd have a long reputation for offering some of the most exciting new genetics in the Angus breed and backing them with a guarantee second to none. Congratulations on a great Sale!
Location: First Interstate Arena- Metra Park- Billings, Montana. Lot 756 at $24,500, SHINE YOUR GUNS, DOB 4/13/2012, AQHA GRAY GELDING, DMAC FIREPLUG x DRY ZAN SHINE, Sold to Bitten Bortone, Woodruff, South Carolina. Lot 817 at $17,000, PRR CAT GOT MY GIN, DOB 5/6/20, AQHA SORREL GELDING, WR THIS CATS...
Excellent sale for Bieber Red Angus. Craig and Peggy, along with Lois and the entire crew at Bieber Red Angus presented a fantastic set of Red Angus genetics for their fall female and bull sale. The Bieber family has been raising Red Angus cattle for over 50 years and are one of the most recognized names in the breed. The majority of Red Angus sires in the sire directory books trace back to Bieber Red Angus foundation.
If you want higher grassland production in years to come, more resilience in a drought, and diverse grasslands that infiltrate and store rainfall to build healthy soils, think rotation. “In a grazing system, rotation is the pathway to the rest and recovery both plants and their roots need to build both healthy grasslands and healthy soils,” says Tanse Herrmann, state grazinglands soil health specialist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in South Dakota.
