ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Carbon-Zero (a Cox Oil affiliate) and Repsol Sign Agreement to Evaluate Opportunities for Innovative Carbon Sequestration on US Gulf Coast

By Staff Report The Oklahoma City Sentinel
city-sentinel.com
 7 days ago

Carbon-Zero (a Cox Oil affiliate) and Repsol Sign Agreement to Evaluate Opportunities for Innovative Carbon Sequestration on US Gulf CoastLLAS, Texas -- Carbon-Zero US, LLC, an affiliate of Cox Oil, has signed an agreement with international multi-energy company Repsol to evaluate opportunities to develop innovative Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects...

www.city-sentinel.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Entrepreneur

ExxonMobil (XOM) Signs Deal to Commercialize Low-Carbon Biofuels

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM inked an agreement to commercialize Viridos’ low-carbon biofuel projects. The move is an effort toward climate change mitigation. Since 2009, ExxonMobil and biotech company Viridos have been exploring and developing oil from algae as a renewable, low-emission alternative to transportation fuels. ExxonMobil backed Viridos for developing advanced bioengineering tools, enabling other parties’ scope to access and develop the technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

Major Players Rush to Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Sequestration

PENN VALLEY, PA — Oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure giants, the federal government, even Wall Street are rushing to tap into hydrogen and/or carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) in the energy business. At the Fall Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference produced by H2-CCS Network and Shale Directories, held outside...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dickinsoncountynews.com

Carbon capture sequestration pipelines criss-cross Iowa

Two large-scale carbon capture pipeline systems are seeking permits to build their pipelines across the state of Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions LLC and Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC want to install over 1,000 miles of pipeline in Iowa. The basic premise of the lines is to carry captured carbon in liquid form from ethanol plants to be stored underground at capped sequestration points in North Dakota and Illinois, respectively. The proposed projects are classified as hazardous liquid pipelines. These for-profit private companies are requesting the use of our productive farmland to build an unproven idea of a hazardous material carbon capture sequestration system in order to benefit the environment.
IOWA STATE
Benzinga

SusGlobal Signs Offset Development and Marketing Agreement with Bluesource to Monetize Carbon Credits

SusGlobal Energy Corp. Executive Chairman, President and CEO Marc Hazout. The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG), has signed an offset development...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
State
Louisiana State
Oklahoma City, OK
Industry
State
Alabama State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Local
Oklahoma Industry
wkzo.com

Exxon’s Gulf of Mexico bids lay groundwork for carbon storage project

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp’s bids on Wednesday for 94 shallow water blocks could be preparation for the company’s first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the region, said an energy analyst. The bids are “potentially the first time federal Gulf of Mexico acreage has been leased for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Chevron (CVX) to Buy A$230 of Carbon Credits for Gorgon Project

Chevron Corporation CVX and partners agreed to purchase carbon credits worth more than A$230 million for its Gorgon carbon capture and storage ("CCS") project in Western Australia. The move is part of Chevron's plans to offset penalties after failing to capture enough emissions from the Gorgon CCS project. Additionally, Chevron...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Talos and Freeport to develop carbon capture and sequestration project

US-based Talos Energy and Freeport LNG Development are planning to develop a carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project on the US Gulf Coast. The project, which will be named the Freeport LNG CCS project (FLNG CCS), will be located adjacent to Freeport LNG’s natural gas pre-treatment facilities located near Freeport, Texas, on the Gulf Coast.
FREEPORT, TX
Eos

Managing Wetlands to Improve Carbon Sequestration

Editors’ Vox is a blog from AGU’s Publications Department. Wetlands are vital natural assets, capable of taking up atmospheric carbon and restricting subsequent carbon loss to facilitate long-term storage. They can be deliberately managed to provide a natural solution to mitigate climate change, as well as to help offset direct losses of wetlands from various land-use changes and natural drivers. A new book in AGU’s Geophysical Monograph Series, Wetland Carbon and Environmental Management, presents wetland research studies from around the world to demonstrate how environmental management can improve carbon sequestration while enhancing wetland health and function.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Repsol#Carbon Sequestration#Carbon Capture#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Llc#Cox Oil#Ccs#The U S Gulf Coast
naturalgasworld.com

Emirates want “carbon-efficient” oil and gas

Abu Dhabi hosted an energy summit as the COP26 summit drew to a close during the weekend. The CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said November 14 continued investments in fossil fuels was still needed during the energy transition. Abu Dhabi hosted more than 30 CEOs of global...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

JPMorgan Chase partners with EDF to ensure zero carbon energy supply

Financial services firm, JPMorgan Chase and energy company, EDF, have announced a collaboration to help power JPMorgan Chase’s UK offices with 100% renewable electricity. EDF will provide JPMorgan Chase with approximately 120,000 MWh of renewable electricity each year to power more than 3 million square feet of offices across the UK, which is the equivalent of powering nearly 33,000 households in the UK.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Korean Public Power Companies Declares Carbon Neutrality Vision ‘ZERO for Green’

GWANGJU, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021-- Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO, President & CEO: Cheong Seung-il) (KRX:015760) and six public power enterprises declared ‘ZERO for Green,’ the vision for carbon neutrality at the BIXPO 2021 opening ceremony held on November 10 at Kimdaejung Convention Center in Gwangju. This press release...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Another Oil Company Turning To Carbon Capture Projects

Lime Petroleum has made an agreement with Nautilus Carbon Services to secure a storage site on the NCS where CO2 can be injected and permanently stored. Oil and gas company Lime Petroleum has entered into an agreement with Nautilus Carbon Services to secure a storage site in the Norwegian Continental Shelf where CO2 can be injected and safely stored permanently.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Aviation Week

Colombia Eyed As Zero-Carbon Crude Source For SAF

Sustainable-fuels startup Alder Fuels has signed an MOU with the government of Colombia to produce a low-carbon crude oil from forestry and other woody residues. The crude oil will then be converted into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with the potential to be carbon-negative. In September, United... Subscription Required. Colombia Eyed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Rosneft CEO warns of potential ‘super cycle’ in energy markets

MOSCOW, Nov 12 — Russia’s Rosneft the world’s second-biggest oil company by output after Saudi Aramco, warned today of a potential “super cycle” in global energy markets, raising the prospect of even higher prices as demand outstrips supply. Surging oil prices, boosted by rebounding economies worldwide, lifted Rosneft’s net profit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hot96.com

Shell ponders biofuels plant to meet rising Asian aviation demand

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Global major Royal Dutch Shell may build a biofuels plant in Singapore to meet the region’s rising demand for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), the head of its downstream business said on Wednesday. The proposed 550,000 tonnes per year (tpy) project at Singapore’s Bukom Island could produce SAF...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Inside The Strategy For A Zero Carbon Vertiport Network

We recently shared that a network of vertiports could soon be introduced in the United Kingdom. This initiative would bring a new form of zero-carbon travel to the country. With COP26 now finished and plenty of lessons learned, we thought we’d look at how those behind the vertiport program are looking to achieve their ambitious targets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy