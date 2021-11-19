Carbon-Zero (a Cox Oil affiliate) and Repsol Sign Agreement to Evaluate Opportunities for Innovative Carbon Sequestration on US Gulf Coast

Two large-scale carbon capture pipeline systems are seeking permits to build their pipelines across the state of Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions LLC and Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC want to install over 1,000 miles of pipeline in Iowa. The basic premise of the lines is to carry captured carbon in liquid form from ethanol plants to be stored underground at capped sequestration points in North Dakota and Illinois, respectively. The proposed projects are classified as hazardous liquid pipelines. These for-profit private companies are requesting the use of our productive farmland to build an unproven idea of a hazardous material carbon capture sequestration system in order to benefit the environment.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO