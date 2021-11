When you read a Supreme Court decision, it is often easy to forget that real-life people are involved. And often, litigants have to wait years to reach a final judgment. Some have to wait longer than others. A prime example is Barronelle Stutzman, the owner of Arlene's Flowers in Washington. Her case has been pending in the courts for nearly a decade. It was GVR'd following Masterpiece Cakeshop. And, after the last term finished, the Court denied cert over three dissents. But the case was still not over. ADF, Stutzman's counsel, filed a petition for rehearing. These motions are usually denied pro forma. But Stutzman's case was not yet over. It was relisted several times. I speculated that the Court might hold Arlene's Flowers pending 303 Creative.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 DAYS AGO