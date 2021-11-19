Apple iMac Pro to come with a 20-core M1 Max Duo SoC that combines two M1 Max dies

We keep receiving excellent savings over at Amazon.com. The latest deals let you save big bucks on some of the best Apple devices available in the market, starting with the still amazing M1 13-inch MacBook Pro that now sells for $1,100 on its Silver color variant. This model is currently receiving a $199 discount, and it comes with Apple’s first M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. However, you will have to wait for yours well into the first or second week of December. Suppose you want more storage space. If that’s the case, you may want to check out the 512GB storage model. It comes with the same processor, RAM, and the same amazing 13.3-inch Retina display. However, this model will only get you $150 savings, meaning that you can get one for $1,349 on both its Silver and Space Gray color variants.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO