Apple iMac Pro to come with a 20-core M1 Max Duo SoC that combines two M1 Max dies

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report, Apple is set to launch the next-generation 27-inch iMac Pro with the M1 Max Duo, an SoC that features 20 CPU and 64 GPU cores with up to 128 GB of RAM. Apparently, Apple will achieve this by combining two M1 Max dies onto a single...

www.notebookcheck.net

If you’re looking for savings on Apple’s best audio products, there are some decent deals out there. First up, Amazon Canada has Apple’s AirPods Max on sale for $666.92, down from the regular $779. That’s a discount of $112.38 or about 14 percent. While not the biggest price drop ever, for a relatively new Apple product, it’s not insignificant.
AirPods aren’t exactly known for being cheap, but today’s deal is a downright bargain-bin steal: Walmart is selling the 2nd-generation AirPods with the wired charging case for $89, knocking $40 off the MSRP. Even though Apple recently cut the price of the 2nd-gen model from $159 to $129, this is still an excellent deal and and a new all-time low.
The Galaxy S21 series of smartphones are the first few Android devices to update to One UI 4, which is based on Android 12. Despite the shiny nature of this software upgrade, an increasing number of users have reported that their high-end displays have become much less stable after the OTA. This is due to a specific bug that will, according to Samsung, be addressed soon.
Video Enhance AI is now compatible with Apple’s M1 chips in its latest update, version 2.6. Other features: New Chronos Fast AI model – Built for high-resolution video clips with fast motion, delivering 2-3x faster performance than the current Chronos v2 AI model. New Proteus, Artemis, and Dione AI models – Optimized to be about 30% faster on Windows computers while providing improved quality compared to previous models. Refinements to these AI models also increase video quality compared to previous versions. Download for macOS.
Tim Brookes is a technology writer with more than a decade of experience. He's invested in the Apple ecosystem, with experience covering Macs, iPhones, and iPads for publications like Zapier and MakeUseOf. Read more... Native Linux support for Apple’s new ARM-based architecture isn’t yet ready, but you can run Linux...
The company behind Ubuntu has updated Multipass to version 1.8, a release that introduces support for setting up and running Ubuntu virtual machines on Apple M1 MacBook devices with minimal effort. In fact, Multipass 1.8 promises to offer Apple M1 MacBook developers interesting apps for the Linux/Ubuntu desktop. This will...
Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models each feature a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook. Combined with macOS Monterey, which is engineered down to its core...
Apple has already made quite a buzz with its M1 SoC and it was quickly overshadowed by the newly released M1 Pro and M1 Max available in the latest Mac lineup. Turns out the Cupertino-based giant is working on its successors supporting up to 40 cores at once and built on a 3nm process. Here are more details about the latest update available.
Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the "‌iMac‌ Pro" name to differentiate it from the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ that Apple released in 2021. The larger ‌iMac‌ is expected to have an updated design, M1 Pro/Max chips, and a mini-LED display, and it could launch in the first half of 2022.
Intel's 12th Generation Core 'Alder Lake-P' processors for high-performance laptops are months away, but some people in the PC supply chain are just too impatient not to share benchmark results of the upcoming notebooks powered by these chips. But sometimes, early performance numbers fail to impress. Alleged Geekbench 5 results...
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now up for the taking with $150 off Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside elago’s Snapshot AirPods Pro case with AirTag holder for $11 and this early holiday Best Buy sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
We keep receiving excellent savings over at Amazon.com. The latest deals let you save big bucks on some of the best Apple devices available in the market, starting with the still amazing M1 13-inch MacBook Pro that now sells for $1,100 on its Silver color variant. This model is currently receiving a $199 discount, and it comes with Apple’s first M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. However, you will have to wait for yours well into the first or second week of December. Suppose you want more storage space. If that’s the case, you may want to check out the 512GB storage model. It comes with the same processor, RAM, and the same amazing 13.3-inch Retina display. However, this model will only get you $150 savings, meaning that you can get one for $1,349 on both its Silver and Space Gray color variants.
When Apple dropped the iMac Pro computer one could have been forgiven for thinking that was an experiment that had ended and we wouldn’t be seeing any more iMac Pro machines. However, it seems Apple has another pro Mac coming and that’s an iMac Pro powered with the new M1...
Apple’s new MacBook Pro notebooks launched recently and now we get to find out how they perform next to an Apple Mac Pro. The video below to Max Tech gives us a look at how the new 16 inch M1 Max-powered Mac Pro performs next to a $15,000 Mac Pro, the MacBook Pro featured in the video cost $3,499.
Apple’s launch of its M1-powered Macs and MacBooks has definitely sent ripples in the computing market. It showed what the ARM architecture is capable of, going beyond smartphones and tablets, and it put Intel and AMD on notice. Those, however, aren’t the only ones that might have felt threatened by Apple’s growing reputation in the semiconductor space. Qualcomm doesn’t seem to be fazed, and it isn’t even rushing to rival the Apple Silicon, at least not until 2023.
