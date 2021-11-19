ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘This bill’s for you’ / ‘Colossal failure’ / MSNBC banned

By Charlie Meyerson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘This bill’s for you.’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed House passage today of a massive Democratic plan to “Build Back Better”—including child care assistance, free preschool, prescription drug cost cuts for senior citizens, more funding for the fight to slow climate change, tax credits for clean energy development, and renewed tax breaks...

Lizzi Springer
7d ago

just great, now Chicago will have the next bullet train instead of California, the "MACHINE" will take every dime and nothing will get done, release for 20 yrs. by then you all with have forgotten

Daily Journal

Biden's bankrupt bill

This week, Washington Democrats rammed through Congress the largest tax-and-spending bill in American history. This bill brings about a fundamental change to the relationship between the Federal Government and working-class families across the country by inserting federal control into every stage of our lives – from the cradle to the grave. It is without a doubt the worst piece of legislation I have ever seen.
WASHINGTON, MO
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrats not deterred by threats the GOP will strip them of committee assignments after Gosar vote

Democratic House members seem largely unbothered by the prospect that they might lose their committee assignments if Republicans take back the House of Representatives.The threat came after Democrats – along with two Republicans – voted to censure Republican Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona and strip him of his committees. Democrats voted after Mr Gosar shared a clip from the anime Attack on Titan that was doctored to show a character with Mr Gosar’s face killing a character with Rep Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s head.In response, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened to strip Democratic members of their committees should they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
uticaphoenix.net

Rep. Omar slams colleague Boebert as ‘insurrectionist who sleeps with

Rep. Lauren Boebert had made a speech from the House floor hinting at improprieties by Democratic lawmakers, Rep. Ilhan Omar included. In an unhinged speech from the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert called the censure vote of fellow Republican Paul Gosar “a dumb waste of the House’s time.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pelosi calls for investigation into Republican who posted anime showing him killing AOC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on the House ethics committee and law enforcement to initiate investigations into Representative Paul Gosar over an anime video he posted on Twitter which depicts him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging a pair of swords at President Joe Biden.Ms Pelosi responded to the controversy surrounding the violent video in a tweet of her own, in which she urged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn it and support investigations by the House ethics committee and law enforcement. “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheAtlantaVoice

Rep. Lauren Boebert suggested Rep. Ilhan Omar was terrorist in anti-Muslim remarks at event

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado apologized to “anyone in the Muslim community I offended” on Twitter Friday after video surfaced of her making anti-Muslim comments last weekend about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In the video, posted last Saturday on Facebook from an event that day, Boebert implied Omar had been mistaken for a terrorist in an elevator […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Scrounging for Ways to Blame Democrats for the Waukesha Tragedy

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning and accused George Soros and Democratic donors of  the “funding far-left, radical DAs and prosecutors” who let the man who drove his S.U.V. into a Waukesha, Wisconsin holiday parade go free on bail days before the attack. His comments are just the latest in a pattern of Republicans attempting to use the tragedy to attack Democrats. Five people died and dozens were injured when Darrell E. Brooks drove his vehicle into a crowd of people, which included children, at the Waukesha annual Christmas parade. He has been charged with five counts of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Laredo Morning Times

CBS host shuts down Senator Ted Cruz on air for voter fraud comments

CBS moderator for Face The Nation Margaret Brennan shot down Ted Cruz on air after the Texas senator discussed fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Despite there being no evidence of voter fraud, Cruz told Brennan during the November 22 broadcast that he believes there wouldn't be questions about the integrity of the election if officials would have had a credible electoral commission do an emergency audit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

