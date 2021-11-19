Thanksgiving To Go: Take-Out From Restaurant Chains

Jollibee is a Filipino multinational chain of fast food restaurants, with 1300 stores across the globe and 37 stores in the United States. The first United States location opened in Daly City, California, in 1998. There are currently two Jollibee locations in New York – one in Woodside, Queens and the other in Times Square, Manhattan. The location in Jamaica, Queens is opening soon as well and everyone is so excited! Jollibee plans to open 150 locations in the United States and 100 in Canada by 2023. Its mission is to spread the joy of eating! Jollibee is the home of the famous Chickenjoy, the pride of Jollibee. It is hand-breaded to be crispylicious and savory on the outside, with a secret marinade making it juicylicious and tender on the inside. The sweet Jolly spaghetti is unique, topped with Jollibee's signature sweet-style sauce and loaded with chunky slices of savory ham, ground meat, and hotdog. Their scrumptious Peach Mango Pie is made with real Philippine mangoes!
