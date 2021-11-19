Brilliant Chess Game Finale by World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Has Been Added to ‘Chess Board Rapture’ NFT Collection

1) Chelsea and Manchester United meet on Sunday at Stamford Bridge having had very different seasons so far. There are plenty of previous classics between the two sides to delve into, so let’s start back in 1965 with a Reds side featuring Law, Best, Charlton et al hammering Chelsea 4-0 on Match of the Day. Another TV-featured meeting of the two, in 1973, saw Chelsea win through a Peter Osgood goal at the Bridge. In the Premier League era we’ve had Chelsea thrashing Sir Alex Ferguson’s recent treble-winners in October 1999, José Mourinho’s Blues securing the title in 2006 and a 4-0 win over Mourinho’s United in 2016. On a more heartening note for those in red, here’s an eight-goal FA Cup victory in 1998, United’s comeback in a 3-3 thriller in 2012, and their last win in this fixture, in 2020 just before lockdown.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO