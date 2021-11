Starting Monday, the Outlets at Tejon kicks off a nearly two-week gifting event to celebrate the upcoming holiday season with its "12 Days of Christmas." "The Outlets at Tejon will be spreading a little extra cheer this holiday season with a fun gifting event for our customers, travelers and their families," said Becca Bland, director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon, in a news release. "We hope that these prizes and the experience put a smile on your face this winter and help make the holidays that much more special."

