Colts vs Bills | NFL Picks and Predictions | BetOnline All Access

Indianapolis – JMV has been on a bit of a cold streak recently. A poor 4-10 showing last week puts him dangerously close to going under .500 on picking games against the spread this season with a total record of 75-74. Will the Colts pull the upset or at least cover the +7.5 spread? Lets check JMV’s Week 11 NFL picks against the spread!
This is NFL Best Bets, a recurring series in which professional sports handicappers lend us their insights and picks for the most intriguing matchups for each week of the football season. For this edition of Best Bets, Kevin Rogers, a veteran handicapper for VegasInsider.com, Thomas Gable, the director of race...
Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Green Bay Packers at the Minnesota Vikings, the Cincinnati Bengals at the Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog...
The arrival of Thanksgiving gives our NFL picks and predictions for Week 12 a different look with three games on Thursday. With the NFL standings turning on their head in recent weeks, can we trust any teams this week, or could we see another week of crazy results?. NFL picks...
The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 10 AFC South battle. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Jaguars-Colts prediction and pick. This game will be a good measuring stick for head coach Urban Meyer’s Jaguars. They’re coming off of a...
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 10 divisional matchup. Entering the weekend, the Colts are heavy favorites for this matchup at home in what will be the first meeting with the Jaguars and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The New York Jets (2-6) and Buffalo Bills (5-3) are both looking to erase terrible, Week 9 losses from memory heading into Sunday’s divisional showdown at MetLife Stadium. The Jets’ defense struggled in a 45-30 loss to the Colts while the Bills were upset by the Jaguars, 9-6. Jets quarterback...
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) are 25-15 all-time against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) and the two meet again for their latest AFC South battle on Sunday. Jacksonville is one of Week 10's biggest underdogs, but they're hoping for a second consecutive upset after shocking the Buffalo Bills last week. However, the Jaguars are just 1-7 in their last eight games on the road against the Colts. In select markets, you can stream Jaguars vs. Colts on Paramount+.
Playing their way back into playoff contention in recent weeks has been quite the battle for the Indianapolis Colts, who sit at 5-5 midway through the season. Now though, the real work starts, specially on Sunday in Week 11 on the road in Orchard Park, New York against the Buffalo Bills, returning to the site where the 2020 season came to a painful end for the Colts.
The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) will take on one of the best teams in the AFC Sunday when they visit the Buffalo Bills (6-3). Seeking their third straight win, the Colts have their work cut out for them. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium. Below, we look at the Colts vs. Bills odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
Pick: Bills 26-20 The Bills got back on track last week with a victory over the Jets, while the Colts edged the Jaguars. Buffalo's defense continues to play top-level football, as it allows just 3.8 yards per rush on the ground. That's a problem for Jonathan Taylor and the Colts offense. That will force Carson Wentz to win it, and he won't. Bills take it.
After a three-game homestand, the Indianapolis Colts will be on the road. They will take on the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Indianapolis didn't have too much breathing room in their...
In a rematch from last season’s AFC Wild Card playoff, the Buffalo Bills return to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., to take on the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are 5-5 and coming off a 23-17 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Carson Wentz was 22-for-34 passing for 180 yards, while Jonathan Taylor rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown. The Colts’ special teams unit came up big, returning a blocked punt for a touchdown.
While enjoying the weekend off following Thursday night’s blowout victory over the Falcons, the positive momentum continued for the Patriots on Sunday. Thanks to a Texans upset and a Colts statement, New England claimed first place in the AFC for the first time since 2019 and gained a game in the standings on the top-seeded Titans.
The Buffalo Bills (6-4) and New Orleans Saints (5-5) will face off in a primetime showdown in Week 12. It's the final game of the 2021 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. Both teams were handed a loss in Week 11. Buffalo was blown out at home 41-15 by the Indianapolis Colts, while New Orleans couldn't stop the Philadelphia Eagles and fell 40-29.
The Indianapolis Colts play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. Here are the odds and prediction for the Week 12 matchup. The Indianapolis Colts are coming off their biggest win to date, putting the NFL on notice with a blowout victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Colts are now over .500 for the first time this season at 6-5 and ride a three-game winning streak into Week 12.
