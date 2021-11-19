ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Denver Nuggets conclude back-to-back against Bulls

Cover picture for the articleFor the fourth time this season, the Denver Nuggets will have to move on quickly from their previous game in order to conclude a back-to-back set. This time, Denver will be able to remain in the Mile High City as the Chicago Bulls come to town for a matchup between two...

NBA

Preview: Denver Nuggets wrap up homestand vs. Trail Blazers

It turns out that a return to the comforts of Ball Arena and the Mile High City was just what the Denver Nuggets needed to regain their footing during the initial stages of the 2021-22 season. Denver (8-4) is looking to wrap up a perfect homestand Sunday night when the...
NBA
lineups.com

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets 11/19/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Matchup Preview (11/19/21) The Vucevic-less Chicago Bulls (10-5) will head to Denver to face the Nuggets (9-5) in Ball Arena. While the Bulls will be without Nikola Vucevic, Denver has it much worse. The Nuggets have several key players missing, including Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, and Will Barton. Those are three of their five best players who are out with injuries. Still, an unbelievable start to the 2021-22 NBA season by last year’s MVP, Nikola Jokic, has kept the Denver Nuggets competitive with a 9-5 record. Meanwhile, Chicago has been one of the biggest surprises this season, with DeMar DeRozan looking the best he ever has and LaVine continuing to see just how high his ceiling goes. The additions that the Bulls have made have catapulted them into the upper-echelon of NBA teams. Chicago needs to limit Jokic’s impact on the game to grab a road win in Denver. While it is only 15 games into the Nuggets’ 2021-22 season, Jokic has the highest PER (player efficiency rating) of all time. If he maintains that, it would be hard to imagine him not winning his second straight MVP award. The Nuggets need to shoot the ball well from behind the arc and lockdown on defense. If they can contain LaVine and DeRozan, then the Nuggets could get another home win.
NBA
numberfire.com

Will Barton (back) upgraded to questionable for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Will Barton (lower back pain) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Barton missed the last two games and he had been downgraded from probable to doubtful for Thursday, but now it appears he has a chance to play again. Austin Rivers started the last two games in place of Barton and Aaron Gordon has taken on a larger offensive role.
NBA
Gazette

Denver Nuggets' late rally comes up short in back-and-forth battle with Chicago Bulls

DENVER - Neither the Denver Nuggets nor the Chicago Bulls had their All-Star Nikolas in the middle for Friday’s game at Ball Arena, but that did little to dull the drama. With no shortage of big plays and bigger performances in front of a crowd split between the two fan bases, the atmosphere at Ball Arena did not reflect the absence of two All-Stars in Chicago’s 114-108 win over the injury-riddled Nuggets.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Column: LA connection isn’t lost on the Chicago Bulls, who play back-to-back games against the Clippers and Lakers the next 2 nights

It’s homecoming week for several players on the Chicago Bulls, who return to the City of Angels for back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers on Sunday and Monday. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso used to play for the Lakers and are looking to show their former team how much they’ve improved since being cast off by management. Zach LaVine and Ball played collegiately at UCLA, ...
NBA
wagertalk.com

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls Picks and Predictions Nov 19

WagerTalk NBA handicapper Tony Finn offers his Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls betting preview for Friday, November 19. At the time of posting, the Nuggets are a 3.5-point home favorite over the visitors from Chicago with the total sitting at 209.5 points. Stay on top of the latest NBA updates...
NBA
theScore

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors are back, Bulls are for real

The NBA Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's basketball editors. As we near the one-month mark of the 2021-22 season, let's check in on the risers and fallers around the league. 1. Golden State Warriors (11-2) The Warriors are the NBA's hottest team, only suffering their first...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Blazers Battle Back to Buck Bulls

The contest between the Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at times more resembled a championship prize fight than a regular season basketball game. The Bulls gave Portland everything they could handle in the early going, jumping out to a 15-point halftime lead before the plucky Blazers picked themselves off the canvas with an inspiring second-half effort to earn the late knockout with a 112-107 victory.
NBA
Yardbarker

Denver Nuggets' Starting Lineup Without Nikola Jokic Against The Chicago Bulls

The Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. View the original article to see embedded media. The Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls in Colorado. For the game, they will be without their MVP Nikola...
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Nuggets final score: Chicago concludes road trip with another win

It’s a pattern that you just love to see. All season, the Chicago Bulls have bounced back from losses with big wins, continuing that pattern tonight by following up a brutal collapse against the Portland Trail Blazers a couple nights ago with a big 114-108 win against the Denver Nuggets tonight.
NBA
bleachernation.com

Derrick Jones Jr. Just Took Flight Against the Denver Nuggets

Derrick Jones Jr. is a dunk contest champion, and he reminded us of that on Friday night in Denver. In the third quarter against the Nuggets, the Bulls reserve set a screen for Zach LaVine before diving toward the rim. LaVine immediately fed him the ball, and Jones took off right inside the free-throw line. For a second I thought he left his feet too soon, but then I remember who we were dealing with.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Recap: Nuggets fall short against Chicago Bulls in 114-108 loss

For the second time this season Nikola Jokic did not suit up for the Denver Nuggets, but unlike last week against Indiana the Nuggets just couldn’t overcome the Chicago Bulls. Denver led by as many as 12 and trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter before mounting a frenetic comeback that ultimately fell short, 114 to 108.
NBA
SkySports

Philadelphia 76ers snap losing streak against Denver Nuggets

Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points, Seth Curry had 20, and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets, 103-89, on Thursday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Tobias Harris scored 17, Shake Milton and Charles Bassey had 12 apiece and Georges Niang scored 11 for short-handed Philadelphia. The Sixers...
NBA
arcamax.com

Knicks can't hold lead against Bulls in second leg of back-to-back

Julius Randle got no help on his big night in Chicago and the struggling Knicks folded down the stretch. Randle finished with an efficient 34 points in a revitalized performance, but New York’s defense failed to contain the clearly more talented Bulls in a 109-103 loss Sunday. DeMar DeRozan and...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Controversial Lonzo Ball call in Rockets loss has Bulls coach Billy Donovan blasting refs

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was left scratching his head after a controversial call in their loss against the Houston Rockets. The Bulls, the third-seeded team in the East, fell short on their road game against the 2-16 Rockets on Wednesday night and it was a crucial call halfway through the fourth quarter that ended up changing the course of the game which, to be quite frank, Donovan didn’t really understand.
NBA
ESPN

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic nursing sprained wrist, out Friday vs. Chicago Bulls

DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets were without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a sprained right wrist. Jokic, who sat courtside with his wrist in a brace, appeared to be hurt the night before in a home loss to Philadelphia. Coach Michael Malone said he didn't believe the injury would sideline Jokic for long, but had no timetable for his return.
NBA
NBA

Keys To The Game: Bulls at Rockets (11.24.21)

The Bulls suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. On top of the schedule seeming to catch up to the Bulls from a fatigue perspective, Indiana's size in the paint was a difficult matchup for Chicago sans Nikola Vucevic. Entering Wednesday night, the...
NBA
NBA

Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (10-8) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-12)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (10-8) AT SACRAMENTO KINGS (6-12) Wednesday, November 24, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Golden 1 Center. LAST PORTLAND WIN: 123-119, 3/4/21 (Por.) LAST SACRAMENTO WIN: 124-121, 10/20/21 (Sac.) CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Sac.) SERIES NOTES. • Wednesday's game marks the second of three meetings between the Trail Blazers...
NBA

