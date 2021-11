If you shot even par on Thursday at the RSM Classic, you have almost no hope of making it to the weekend in the last PGA Tour tournament of 2021. Two courses are used for the first two rounds of this event, and both played well under par during Round 1. The average score at the Seaside Course — where leader Sebastian Munoz played his round and shot 10-under 60 — was 66.31, and the average score at the Plantation Course was 68.7. The Seaside number of 66.31 is the second-lowest scoring average on a single course in a single round on the Tour since 1983.

GOLF ・ 7 DAYS AGO