Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin tests positive for COVID-19

 6 days ago
Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin watches during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Canadiens said the positive test was confirmed Friday morning, and that Bergevin is being monitored by the team’s’ medical staff.

Bergevin is the latest high-profile case of COVID-19 in the Canadiens’ organization.

Coach Dominique Ducharme tested positive during the 2020-21 playoffs. He missed the final four games of the Canadiens’ semifinal win over Vegas and the first two games of Montreal’s five-game loss to Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup final.

