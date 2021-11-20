Claressa Shields offers ‘pathetic’ Jake Paul $100,000 for sparring match

November 12, 2021 - Controversial Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is heading to Tampa Bay for his next bout - facing an actual boxer for the first time in Tommy Fury. The fight will take place on Dec. 18 at Amelie Arena. Paul is coming off an 8-round split decision victory over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, and Fury will be Paul’s first opponent with previous boxing experience. Fury will also be the first opponent not significantly older than Paul. Fury, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s half-brother, enters the ring at 7-0 with four knockouts. Paul is 4-0 with three knockouts. Showtime pay-per-view will stream the fight live, which also features former NBA All-Star Deron Williams facing former NFL Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore in a four-round heavyweight bout. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO