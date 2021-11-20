ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

With Rittenhouse acquittal, ABQ activists hear echo close to home

By Patrick Lohmann
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeNYr_0d2UGFQe00
An empty space remains in the middle of the sculpture “La Jornada” where the statue of genocidal conquistador Juan de Oñate once stood in Albuquerque. Local activists say the recent acquittal of homicide defendant Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin has eerie similarities to a shooting that occurred in front of the statue here last summer. (Photo by Shelby Kleinhans / Source NM)

ALBUQUERQUE — Activist Lisa Christopherson said that the day news first broke of a fatal shooting in Kenosha, Wisc., she couldn’t help but see the similarities.

Since then, she’s followed the arrest, trial and, as of Friday, acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse as a potential template for what might happen here in the case of Steven Ray Baca. Baca was arrested and is facing trial after shooting a man at a protest in front of the Juan de Oñate statue in Albuquerque last summer.

“From the moment that it happened in Wisconsin, the similarities were not lost on me,” she said. “So I’ve been following the case.”

Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty Friday of multiple homicide counts after shooting and killing two men with and injuring a third with an AR-15-style rifle during racial justice protests in Kenosha last August. Rittenhouse’s defense team successfully argued that he acted in self-defense.

Rittenhouse testified that he traveled from Illinois to Kenosha to protect a car shop amid protests and riots in response to a police shooting. Rittenouse testified he needed to shoot and kill the men in self-defense after one, Joseph Rosenbaum, followed him into a parking lot and tried to grab his weapon and another, Anthony Huber, struck him with a skateboard.

His acquittal set off a wave of outrage across the country. In Albuquerque, about 40 people gathered outside the Center for Peace and Justice on Friday evening to rail against the ruling and a legal system that would let someone like Rittenhouse free. Baca’s name was mentioned at least a dozen times by several speakers.

Christopherson, of the New Mexico Stronger Together Coalition, was one of the attendees and speakers. Her coalition includes activist groups fighting for the environment, Indigenous rights, workers’ rights and for equality, she said.

She said Rittenhouse’s acquittal emboldens vigilantes to show up armed to peaceful protests. And she fears what Rittenhouse’s acquittal foreshadows for Baca.

Two months before the Kenosha shooting, protesters arrived at a statue of conquistador Juan de Oñate in Albuquerque, and some promised to tear the statue down. They were met by members of the New Mexico Civil Guard, an armed militia group that took it upon itself to protect the statue.

Baca, who has no apparent ties to the militia, also arrived armed at the protest. In the minutes leading up to the shooting, video shows Baca push a woman from behind, causing her to fall to the ground and injure her legs. It also shows him moments later trying to push past another woman to get near the statue, and while she had her arms out and her back turned, he grabbed her shoulder and slammed her into a concrete sidewalk where she hit her head.

At that point, a group of protesters including Scott Williams chased Baca away from the monument, according to court records. As Baca ran away, he sprayed them with mace. One protester attempted to hit Baca in the head with a longboard, but dropped it. Williams attempted to use the longboard to knock the gun out of Baca’s hands, but Baca shot Williams. Williams was badly injured but survived.

Christopherson witnessed the shooting that day near the statue, she said. Here are what she said are similarities between the Baca case and Rittenhouse’s:

  • Two men sympathetic to or supported by law enforcement arrive armed at a racial justice protest concerned about property damage.
  • Both are threatened by unarmed protesters or attendees and escalate the situation into one that they used to justify the use of deadly force.
  • Both were treated deferentially by police following their shootings.
  • And both then argue in court that they acted in self-defense.

“It looks unfair. It feels unfair,” she said. “And I really am afraid that that’s what’s gonna happen here with the Steven Baca case.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TWuh_0d2UGFQe00
Lisa Christopherson speaks to a crowd of about 40 attendees at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice, as director Jim Harvey looks on. The protesters gathered in response to Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal. (Patrick Lohmann | Source NM)

She fears the Rittenhouse verdict will even directly impact the Baca case. She worries that potential jurors in Bernalillo County will come away thinking Rittenhouse’s acquittal was a just outcome that should be replicated here.

“Whoever’s picked for that jury may or may not want to be similar to the jury that gave that (not guilty) verdict. I certainly know that’s going to be the topic of conversation,” she said. “At least it was at my workplace today.”

Christopherson was one of several speakers motivated to speak out against the verdict today, nearly 1,400 miles from Kenosha.

Jim Harvey, director of the Center for Peace and Justice, told attendees that the verdict is another example as to why it’s necessary to stay vigilant and be discerning in who voters select each election cycle. He also criticized the judicial system for allowing a judge to “put his thumb on the scales,” he said, to ensure Rittenhouse walked away a free man.

He, too, brought up the Baca case when he described what he fears the acquittal could portend.

“That was nearly 18 months ago. To date, no trial, no other movement on that case that we can hear about and my fear is that Steven Baca’s case is going to end up like Kyle Rittenhouse,” he said. “Be vigilant.”

Note: Editor-in-Chief Marisa Demarco recused herself from editing these stories out of a conflict-of-interest concern. Instead, this story was edited by Austin Fisher, a Source New Mexico reporter.

Comments / 11

Misanthropic savior
5d ago

I love how the media and the left are spinning this as racism. A white man shooting 3 white men in self defense gets the racebaiting treatment.

Reply
15
Sandy
5d ago

The Judge in Kyles case was a Democrat. He was hard on both sides. He followed the laws correctly. Both sides of this case agreed on the jurors selection. The case was heard by the jurors, all the witnesses, all the videos were seen. The jurors came to their conclusion themselves. I too watched this case very carefully and I too came to the verdict of not guilty. I feel people should leave their fire arms at home, I feel people do not have the right to destroy property that doesn’t belong to them. Our country is imploding upon its self. Is there an answer on how it fix it, yes but we are so divided it’s going to take a miracle!

Reply
6
Andrew Rael
5d ago

Baca deserves to walk. rioters have no respect for the Spanish culture that built this state.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Source New Mexico

Jury starts deliberations in trial of three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

The Glynn County jury set to determine the fate of three men charged with the death of Ahmaud Arbery will begin their second day of deliberation today. The jurors spent more than five hours in deliberation Tuesday after the prosecution made its closing arguments. Judge Timothy Walmsley dismissed the jurors shortly before 6:30 p.m. with instructions not to research or discuss the case before reconvening at 8:30 a.m.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Wisconsin State
Source New Mexico

Bernalillo County squeaks past federal requirement to spend rent relief money

Officials in Bernalillo County just barely met a federal deadline for the spending of emergency rental assistance funds, staving off the clawback of millions of dollars. Renters in the county outside of Albuquerque get rent assistance from the county government, not the state government. That’s a choice county officials made early in the pandemic. Doña Ana County also distributes rent funds directly. Everywhere else in New Mexico, the state doles out rent assistance funds.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Source New Mexico

Goats initiate Phase 1 of a plan to return some of the Bosque to its natural state

The latest public servants tasked with protecting the natural environment that make up Albuquerque’s Bosque eat all day and have four legs. This week more than 150 goats are munching on weeds at the Candelaria Nature Preserve on the east side of the Rio Grande. The goats are the first step in a new 20-year resource management plan that will convert the city’s Open Space area from an agricultural producer — mostly growing alfalfa — into a natural grasslands habitat preserving the Bosque’s ecosystem for wildlife.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Acquittal#Abq#The New Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Source New Mexico

CRT opponents upset over NM education proposals ignore Yazzie/Martinez ruling

A nearly six hour public meeting and more than 1,400 written comments show that New Mexicans care about social studies and the direction of education reform in the state. Somehow present but forgotten by most who spoke in email and during the online meeting on Friday is the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit that drapes over all education efforts by the New Mexico Public Education Department.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

Young and incarcerated: Part 3

Data from the New Mexico prison system suggest a disproportionate number of incarcerated women are serving life sentences who were under the age of 18 when they committed their offenses. Overall, very few women are serving life sentences in New Mexico. Of the 446 people serving life sentences in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Source New Mexico

New DWI-detection tech might alter the law’s disproportionate impacts

A mandate for technology in new vehicles that can pull over if the driver is impaired by alcohol was rolled into the infrastructure bill on its way to President Joe Biden. That means once the U.S. National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration figures out the regulations in the next couple of years, all new cars and trucks will be rolling off the lot outfitted with anti-DWI tech.
TECHNOLOGY
Source New Mexico

Anti-drunk driving tech to be installed in all new vehicles

The infrastructure bill, passed on Friday by the U.S. House includes a provision that mandates new passenger vehicles be equipped with tech to stop drinking and driving. The end goal, supporters say, is to achieve what decades of varied — and often harsh — drunk-driving laws have failed to do: eliminate driving while intoxicated completely.
CARS
Source New Mexico

Why the New Mexico United stadium bond failed

With the $50 million New Mexico United stadium bond defeated, officials from Albuquerque city government and the soccer franchise still plan to build the stadium, just not in the historic neighborhoods of South Broadway or Barelas. The stadium’s defeat is a win in part for the Historic Neighborhoods Alliance (HNA),...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

Stadium bond sinks, but voter turnout rises

A bond that would have put $50 million in taxpayer dollars toward a stadium for the United soccer team tanked yesterday with only about 35% of Albuquerque voters saying yes to the venture. The team’s committee to support the measure spent over $800,000 during the campaign cycle, according to city...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
365
Followers
169
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy