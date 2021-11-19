ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Winamp Prepares a Relaunch

slashdot.org
 7 days ago

Pretty much it. It's not a question of can the llama relaunch, its a question "if it matters?" When Winamp first launched it was the best mp3 player out...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Ghacks Technology News

Winamp is set for a comeback, you can sign-up for the beta now

The official website of Winamp has been updated. It says that a new version is coming. We have heard this before, so if you are a fan of the classic music player, I'd suggest not getting your hopes up too much. This isn't the first time the company has teased...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Winamp announces ‘re-imagined’ update, but it’s not what you think

Winamp was a music player first released in 1997, which quickly grew in popularity as one of the best media players for PCs. However, it started to lose steam after a string of poorly-received updates in the early 2000s, and there have been a number of short-lived attempts to revive the project. Winamp is now under active development again, but the latest revival doesn’t sound too similar to the original application.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Winamp is returning from the grave to grace our computers once again

Anyone who grew up in the ’90s remembers fondly the year that Winamp first graced our computers. It didn’t just play our music but had advanced features like EQ, visualizations, and skins. It disappeared for a while, but it’s back baby, with a redesigned logo and a new website that’s heralding the re-release.
COMPUTERS
slashdot.org

Apple Users Cancel Spotify Over Lack of HomePod Support

People don't like something about a service the pay for, they complain, nothing changes, they stop using and paying for the service. Customers might make some 'Karen' demands, but ultimately it's their money. If you don't think you need their business, fine, more power to you. But you're certainly not entitled to their money.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foobar2000#Vlc
slashdot.org

Tile Is Selling Its Bluetooth Tracking Business To Life360 For $205 Million

Tile popularized marking items and tracking them from your phone with its small Bluetooth tags, but suddenly faces more competition from giants like Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung. The company that started out of an incubator and crowdfunding campaign has announced it will be acquired by Life360, which calls itself a "leading family safety platform." The deal is valued at $205 million and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Tile has developed its product line over the years with a variety of different trackers and partnerships with other companies to use its technology. It also has a subscription service, Tile Premium, with extra features, battery replacements, and insurance against potential losses. However, the game may have changed once Apple and Google started building their own item-locating features into iPhones and Android devices.
BUSINESS
windowslatest.com

Once-popular Windows media player Winamp is probably coming back

The media streaming world is now all about YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and other paid or ad-supported free servicing services. However, this wasn’t the case in the early or mid-2000s. In the early 2000s, desktop users just wanted to maintain their own music libraries using apps like Windows Media Player or...
SOFTWARE
soyacincau.com

Remember Winamp? They’re back with a new app, and want you to test it

I’m going to be honest, I barely remember Winamp. It’s a tool that I vaguely recall seeing on older Windows 98 PCs when I was a kid, and have barely seen since. In fact, with most if not all of the people I know using streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, good ol’ MP3 players like Winamp have since lost its place on our computers.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Winamp is making a comeback, and opens up beta for something new

Winamp completely redesigned its website, and it looks like the popular media player is making a comeback. The new Winamp promises a completely new, and redesigned experience, and it might just be more than just a media player for average users and audiophiles. Offline music listening is a thing of...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Software
enplugged.com

Connect Your Computer To Your Xbox 360 Using Winamp Remote, Windows Media Player 11, or a Windows Me

Your Xbox 360 is an amazing piece of technology, it can play the latest games, and movies in HD, play your favorite songs from it’s hard drive, download updates over the internet when it’s on and off. The amount of things you can do with it is probably endless, well, endless unless Microsoft legally restricts it, like they did with mod chips. With new software coming out to support your Xbox 360 you can now connect it to your PC and stream all your music and videos from there, rather than wasting your precious hard drive space on your 360. Some software even lets you stream videos from internet sites like YouTube and AOL. If you want to do this you have three options for streaming to your Xbox 360: Windows Media Player 11, WinAmp Remote, or by using your Windows Media Center PC.
COMPUTERS
slashdot.org

Microsoft Edge's Latest Feature Called a 'Shameless Cash Grab' by Critics

Was using Notepad the other day and when you highlight text then right click, there's an option to "Search with Bing". Have not seen a way to change the default search for it, but they are really starting to push their web properties through desktop IP. Microsoft is really doubling...
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get Polk Audio’s Sound Bar and Subwoofer Combo for Just $149

It’s no secret that sound bars are a lot better than the speakers in your TV, and right now you get Polk’s Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar for just $149 on Amazon (regularly $199+). This is one of the best deals for a sound bar and subwoofer combo, as $149 is a price you’d normally pay for just a sound bar itself. This Polk sound bar is only 2.15 inches tall, which means it can fit under your TV without cutting into the bottom of the screen. It’s a 2.1 sound bar, which means it has multiple drivers (the part of...
ELECTRONICS
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
gstylemag.com

Which Antenna Channels Can I Watch on My Roku TV?

If you have a Roku TV, then you must probably be aware that apart from using it as a gaming TV and for third-party streaming platforms, you’ll be able to watch antenna channels on it, too. But do you know which antenna channels are accessible? Do you have an idea of the types of content you can access through it?
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Apple Doesn’t Hold a Black Friday Sale — Here’s How to Get its Tech for Cheap

Apple’s hardware is known for its innovative design, longevity, and relatively high price tag. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, but the company hasn’t participated in either for several years. If you want a Black Friday deal on Apple’s gear, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Luckily, most major retailers have begun offering sales on Apple’s newest products. These are new, unopened products, not deals on refurbished or open box stock. If you know where to shop, you’ll never have to pay full price for a MacBook, AirPods, iPad, or Apple Watch again. What Are the Best Apple Black Friday Deals? We’ve...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

G4 Has Officially Relaunched on YouTube, Twitch and More

The gaming network G4 has returned seven years after it shuttered in 2014. The revamped network debuted today, November 16, streaming on Verizon Fios, Cox, Xfinity TV and Philo. It also has a YouTube channel and multi-year commercial partnership with Twitch. In its announcement of the relaunch last month, G4...
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

These Are the Black Friday Weekend Amazon Device Deals Worth Caring About

It’s Black Friday, and while Amazon should be your one-stop-shop for thousands of deals, the discounts its placed on its own hardware are exceptional. You can get Echo speakers, Fire Tables, Kindles and more at their lowest prices at the year. Related: The Best Amazon Black Friday Weekend Deals These deals are so good that we don’t expect them to last very long, so you should scoop them up now while you’ve got the chance. The Best Amazon Echo Deal Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) deal stands out because it was only released a few months ago. It’s smaller than the Echo Show...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy