ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trafford, PA

Defensive stands, Yacamelli’s runs lead Penn-Trafford past Pine-Richland in Class 5A semifinal

By Paul Schofield
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQoYa_0d2UFJvL00
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli (5) and Ian Demeri (9) celebrate winning against Pine-Richland on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Gateway Senior High School.

When Cade Yacamelli fumbled on the first play of the game, the Penn-Trafford senior said some unflattering words to himself.

But he sure made up for it later.

Yacamelli rushed for 207 yards on 19 carries and scored three second-half touchdowns to help lead Penn-Trafford to a dominating 24-6 victory against Pine-Richland on Friday in a WPIAL Class 5A semifinal at Gateway’s Pete Antimarino Stadium.

The win puts the Warriors in the finals for the fourth time in school history on Nov. 27 against Moon at Heinz Field. Moon defeated Penn Hills, 14-9. Pine-Richland was the reigning WPIAL and PIAA champion.

“I don’t want to say the words that went through my mind because I want to keep it PG,” Yacamelli said. “I was definitely upset with myself. You have flush your head and hit the reset button.”

But the turnover didn’t hurt the Warriors, as the defense came up big throughout the first half, stopping Pine-Richland four times in Warriors’ territory.

The first drive was stopped on downs at the Penn-Trafford 6. The Rams second trip ended at the Penn-Trafford 1 when the Warriors’ defense stuffed quarterback Ryan Palmieri’s sneak on fourth down.

“I feel our defense is the best in the WPIAL,” Yacamelli said. “When you talk about toughness and communication, it’s what you want as a defense. For us to come out and play the Penn-Trafford way it’s going to be hard to stop us.”

After Penn-Trafford (10-2) finally put together a scoring drive, which was capped by a 30-yard field goal by Nathan Schlessinger in the second quarter , Pine-Richland was in Penn-Trafford territory two more times before halftime.

One drive ended on downs at the Penn-Trafford 17. Declan Ochendowski’s sack of Palmieri was key in that drive, and Yacamelli, following a Carter Green fumble, intercepted a Palmieri pass in the end zone.

“Our defense was the difference in the game,” Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said. “I mean, inside the 10 and the goal-line stand, we gave our offense bad position all night and we kept making it work.

“Credit the players and credit the defensive staff. It was just an all-around fantastic defensive effort.”

Ochendowski said the goal-line stand was the biggest play of his life.

“We swarmed to the ball,” Ochendowski said. “We expected a run and guessed right on where they were going.”

The second half couldn’t have played out any better for the Warriors as Yacamelli and his offensive line took over.

Penn-Trafford’s defense forced a three-and-out on Pine-Richland’s first possession of the half, and then the Warriors drove 56 yards to make it 10-0 on Yacamelli’s 33-yard dash.

Yacamelli rushed for 161 of his 207 yards in the second half and scored on runs of 33, 1 and 17 yards. He has rushed for 1,497 yards and scored 19 touchdowns this season. Green rushed for 95 yards.

“You know a kid is big time when he takes over a football game,” Ruane said of Yacamelli. “It wasn’t certainly by himself. He had great blocking and guys coming off the football.

“You could tell he had something in him that he said I’m not getting stopped in the second half. As the game went on, he got better and that’s the type of player he is. We want the ball in his hands at all times.”

Penn-Trafford outrushed Pine-Richland, 302-148.

The Rams (7-5) got on the scoreboard after falling behind 17-0 when Palmieri connected on a 52-yard touchdown pass to Alex Mellis with 5 minutes, 6 seconds left. Palmieri, who replaced the injured Cole Boyd after the fifth game, completed 20 of 31 passes for 168 yards.

But Penn-Trafford put the game away after recovering the onsides kick. Yacamelli capped the 52-yard drive with a 17-yard score with 2:34 left.

Pine-Richland coach Steve Campos said missed opportunities in the first half proved costly. He also felt the Penn-Trafford’s offensive line was wearing down his defense in the second half.

“We were missing the key players on the line,” Campos said. “There are second-team players for a reason and some of our reserves were getting tired.

“The first time we got in scoring position, we wanted to be aggressive. The goal-line stand was them making a play and we didn’t. We just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities.”

Ruane said there weren’t many adjustments made at halftime. He just told the team we have to play better.

And they did.

Tags: Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous" and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CNN

National Day of Mourning turns Thanksgiving into something more honest

Washington (CNN) — A version of this story appeared in CNN's Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here. There's little similarity between the actual harvest feast in 1621 that eventually inspired Thanksgiving and the event's commemoration in popular culture. Historians doubt...
POLITICS
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Russian reports now say 52 dead in Siberian coal mine fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trafford, PA
City
Penn Hills, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
Trafford, PA
Sports
City
Moon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Penn, PA
Education
The Hill

Arbery's mother says 'he didn't lose his life in vain'

Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said her son didn’t “lose his life in vain” after the three men who killed her son were convicted of murder. In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Cooper-Jones said she wants people to remember Arbery “as change.”. "He's brought about the hate crime law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ruane
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Aaron Rodgers demands WSJ apologize over 'COVID Toe' coverage

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday sought to set the record straight about his recent toe injury, dismissing claims that he had a condition known as "COVID toe" after referencing it the day before. Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that he had a fractured toe and demanded an apology...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
947
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy