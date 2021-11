Here’s the best classical Christmas music from Bach to Tchaikovsky to get you in the festive spirit. Enough of this ‘Ramones’ and ‘John Lennon’ nonsense – bring back real music! This rundown of the best classical Christmas music harks back to the era when the only thing ‘shredding’ was the tip of a composer's pencil flowing across his parchment staff, when the best Christmas songs were heavy on orchestral suites rather than punk riffs.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO