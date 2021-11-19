Chipotle Fundraiser for Esports Team

Led By Abbe 'DieHardBirdie' Borg, the Golden Snipers Aim to Prove, Once Again, that Superpowers in the Professional Gaming Industry Are Ageless. TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Original Gamer Life (OGL.tv) - a social impact ecosystem for gamers that supports a thriving and wealth-generating lifestyle - announced today that its newly formed all-senior esports team, Golden Snipers, is now accepting team applications from gamers age 60 and above. Team Captain and CS:GO World Champion Abbe 'DieHardBirdie' Borg is calling upon prospective recruits to apply for the team and join him in again raising a senior-only esports team to global championship status.
