ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Chipotle Fundraiser for Esports Team

By Admin
canesathletics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShow this page on your phone or tell them you are there to...

canesathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
player.one

How To Start An eSports Team

If you enjoy gaming, but you miss someone to share it with, you should consider starting an eSports team. It might take some time, but it is worth the effort, as it is just much more fun to share a gaming experience. Here is how you get started establishing an eSports team.
VIDEO GAMES
njitvector.com

Club Spotlight: NJIT Esports

NJIT Esports is the premier club for any and all gamers on campus. It is the organizational force behind NJIT’s gaming scene, bringing together brand-new videogame fans as well as hardcore gamers across a wide range of different gaming titles. NJIT Esports boasts a very active club population and offers a great time to any individual looking to play games and make friends.
VIDEO GAMES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Original Gamer Life's Senior Esports Team, Golden Snipers, Announce it is Opening Player Applications to Gamers Over 60

Led By Abbe 'DieHardBirdie' Borg, the Golden Snipers Aim to Prove, Once Again, that Superpowers in the Professional Gaming Industry Are Ageless. TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Original Gamer Life (OGL.tv) - a social impact ecosystem for gamers that supports a thriving and wealth-generating lifestyle - announced today that its newly formed all-senior esports team, Golden Snipers, is now accepting team applications from gamers age 60 and above. Team Captain and CS:GO World Champion Abbe 'DieHardBirdie' Borg is calling upon prospective recruits to apply for the team and join him in again raising a senior-only esports team to global championship status.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Carhartt Teams Up With Chipotle for Farm-Friendly Apparel

Carhartt has teamed up with Chipotle for a limited-edition apparel collection that shines a light on the challenges faced by the U.S. farming industry. The workwear-focused brand has created a series of pieces, including a custom apron, jacket, hat and a variety of patches that include Chipotle iconography. The Relaxed Fit Duck Detroit Jacket has been updated with Carhartt x Chipotle “Supporting the Future of Farming” embroidery, while the iconic Cuffed Beanie has been updated with chipotle pepper, avocado and bell pepper patches.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chs#Food Drink#Cartersville Show#Chs Esports
The Flint Journal

Kettering esports team to host 24-hour charity stream tomorrow

FLINT, MI -- Gamers on the Kettering University esports team are preparing for a 24-hour livestream to raise $5,000 for the Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint tomorrow. The esports team of nearly 40 members will begin streaming on the team’s Twitch channel at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. The team partnered with Extra Life, a nonprofit that works to encourage gamers to raise money for hospitals.
FLINT, MI
estnn.com

G2 Esports Adds NA East Pro Ajerss To Fortnite Team

Multiple-time FNCS Finalist Ajerss signs with G2 Esports. German esports organization — G2 Esports — expanded its Fortnite roster yesterday, adding NA East player Ajerss to the team. The acquisition marks G2’s sixth new player since signing German player Kevin “Letshe” Fedjuschkin one year ago. It’s been quite a ride for G2, who possesses one of Fortnite’s most underrated rosters. The addition of Ajerss elevates them even more and has the representation he deserves.
VIDEO GAMES
journalaz.com

Mingus Esports team shows off the future of high school sports

A year ago, while still on staff at Flagstaff’s Northland Preparatory Academy, he sought out an alternative to physical sport while his students were stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a background as a wrestling coach, Hartsock wanted to help students in a team environment without needing to expose his family to the virus.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
firstsportz.com

Krafton disqualifies Team Hidden from PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, Warrior Esports to take the slot

After winning the second season of PUBG Mobile Pro Series, Team Hidden had qualified for PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, however, in a shocking turn of events, it has been announced that Krafton has disqualified the Korean PUBG Mobile team from the upcoming major tournament of PUBG Mobile. Although the reason for the disqualification has not been announced.
VIDEO GAMES
reviewjournal.com

Allied Esports Entertainment moves closer to selling esports business

Allied Esports Entertainment, which owns HyperX Esports Arena on the Strip, is one step closer to selling off its esports business, company executives said Monday. The company has entered into a nonbinding letter of intent with a third party to sell its esports business, Lyle Berman, co-chairman of the board of directors for Allied Esports Entertainment, told investors on a Monday earnings call. Berman said the company cannot share any other additional details just yet.
VIDEO GAMES
chatsports.com

Esports Insider debuts four esports business-focused content newsletters

Unveiled live to the 350+ attendees of November’s ESI London conference, Esports Insider has revealed four new content identities and opened signups for its accompanying newsletters. Each newsletter will focus on specific areas within ESI’s global esports business and industry coverage. The new newsletters join the long-standing ESI Dispatch, the...
VIDEO GAMES
dallassun.com

Original Gamer Life's Senior Esports Team, Golden Snipers, Announce it is Opening Player Applications to Gamers Over 60

Led By Abbe 'DieHardBirdie' Borg, the Golden Snipers Aim to Prove, Once Again, that Superpowers in the Professional Gaming Industry Are Ageless. TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Original Gamer Life (OGL.tv) - a social impact ecosystem for gamers that supports a thriving and wealth-generating lifestyle - announced today that its newly formed all-senior esports team, Golden Snipers, is now accepting team applications from gamers age 60 and above. Team Captain and CS:GO World Champion Abbe 'DieHardBirdie' Borg is calling upon prospective recruits to apply for the team and join him in again raising a senior-only esports team to global championship status.
VIDEO GAMES
clevelandstar.com

Original Gamer Life's Senior Esports Team, Golden Snipers, Announce it is Opening Player Applications to Gamers Over 60

Led By Abbe 'DieHardBirdie' Borg, the Golden Snipers Aim to Prove, Once Again, that Superpowers in the Professional Gaming Industry Are Ageless. TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Original Gamer Life (OGL.tv) - a social impact ecosystem for gamers that supports a thriving and wealth-generating lifestyle - announced today that its newly formed all-senior esports team, Golden Snipers, is now accepting team applications from gamers age 60 and above. Team Captain and CS:GO World Champion Abbe 'DieHardBirdie' Borg is calling upon prospective recruits to apply for the team and join him in again raising a senior-only esports team to global championship status.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy