Nate Diaz has a single fight left on his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract, and it sounds like he’s looking to get it booked up as soon as possible. We last saw the younger Diaz brother in the cage back in June where he lost a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. The loss drops him to 1-2 since returning to action in 2019 after a three-year hiatus, but simple constructs like wins and losses don’t seem to affect Nate’s fame like they do lesser fighters. Everyone is still hyped to see him, so when he dropped this cryptic message on Twitter, his fans went wild:

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO