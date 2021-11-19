ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Brilliant Chess Game Finale by World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Has Been Added to ‘Chess Board Rapture’ NFT Collection

By Citrusw00d Productions
Courier News
 7 days ago

Latest digital art film from Citrusw00d Productions immortalizes the conclusion of Carlsen's 2016 World Chess Championship title...

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FiveThirtyEight

Magnus Carlsen Is Back To Defend His Chess Title

It has been 1,090 days since the last World Chess Championship. In the meantime, the ancient game has seen a modern resurgence, a swell in popularity driven by technology and a global pandemic, a dramatic prologue to the game’s marquee event. Beginning this week, at long last, Magnus Carlsen of...
SPORTS
Financial Times

Chess: high stakes in next week’s Carlsen v Nepo world title match

The long awaited world championship match between Norway’s Magnus Carlsen and his Russian challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi, often referred to as Nepo, starts in Dubai next week. The financial stakes-$2m-are high, and so are the career aspirations for both grandmasters. The opening ceremony is on Wednesday November 24, and the first...
SPORTS
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

A preview of the 2021 World Chess Championship

Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen will defend his World Championship title starting next week. The World Chess Championship will be underway starting on Nov. 24 through Dec. 14, the. The champion — Norwegian Grandmaster (GM) Magnus Carlsen — faces off against the challenger: Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi. Before veering off into...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

CHECKMATE! NBC SPORTS PRESENTS FIDE CHESS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH 2021

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 23, 2021 – Four-time defending World Champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway) faces Challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) in the FIDE Chess World Championship Match 2021 from Dubai, UAE, Nov. 26-Dec. 15. NBC Sports will provide 30-minute highlight programs of all games in the best-of-14 format from Nov. 28-Dec. 16 on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
SPORTS
Axios

The potential GOAT of chess faces an intriguing challenger

The World Chess Championship between Norway's Magnus Carlsen and Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi begins on Friday, 1,094 days after Carlsen won his fourth consecutive title. Why it matters: During the long, COVID-fueled layoff, chess entered a new era, and with the championship finally here, the age-old game is ready for its close-up.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Magnus Inc.: The Business of Being World Chess Champion

By the time Magnus Carlsen, a Norwegian chess grandmaster, was 16, he was successful enough that his parents, Henrik and Sigrun, decided to form a small company to handle his winnings. Henrik said at the time that he hoped that Magnus would earn enough by age 25 that, if he decided to stop playing, he would at least be financially independent.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The best of AB de Villiers, Carlsen’s chess genius and Chelsea v Man Utd

1) Chelsea and Manchester United meet on Sunday at Stamford Bridge having had very different seasons so far. There are plenty of previous classics between the two sides to delve into, so let’s start back in 1965 with a Reds side featuring Law, Best, Charlton et al hammering Chelsea 4-0 on Match of the Day. Another TV-featured meeting of the two, in 1973, saw Chelsea win through a Peter Osgood goal at the Bridge. In the Premier League era we’ve had Chelsea thrashing Sir Alex Ferguson’s recent treble-winners in October 1999, José Mourinho’s Blues securing the title in 2006 and a 4-0 win over Mourinho’s United in 2016. On a more heartening note for those in red, here’s an eight-goal FA Cup victory in 1998, United’s comeback in a 3-3 thriller in 2012, and their last win in this fixture, in 2020 just before lockdown.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magnus Carlsen
Washington Times

Carlsen presses but held to draw in world chess championship match's first game

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, playing the Black pieces, survived some early pressure and then mismanaged a favorable position to draw Russian challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi in the first game of the scheduled 14-game title match in Dubai Friday. Carlsen, in his fourth title defense match since winning the...
SPORTS
chessbase.com

Chess at the Spanish Pavilion

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
SPORTS
FiveThirtyEight

The World Chess Championship Opens With An Endless Knight-Rook Dance

With a tense draw lasting four hours and 45 moves, Magnus Carlsen on Friday began the latest defense of his World Chess Championship title. The Norwegian grandmaster has been No. 1 in the world for a decade and has held the sport’s top title since 2013. His challenger, Russian grandmaster and world No. 5 Ian Nepomniachtchi, won the right to challenge for the title by winning the elite Candidates Tournament in April.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chess Game#Rapture#World Chess Championship#Citrusw00d Productions#Opensea#Nft
chessbase.com

Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz is back!

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
chessbase.com

Tata Steel Chess Blitz: Arjun grabs sole lead, now World no.14 in Blitz

The aim of this course is to help you understand how to make tactical opportunities arise as well as to sharpen your tactical vision - these selected lectures will help to foster your overall tactical understanding. Can Arjun do a Magnus?. In the previous edition, Magnus Carlsen won both Rapid...
SPORTS
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Chess Corner: It's good to be kind 11.18.21

This week’s chess problem is a lesson in giving. Often when we give, there is a butterfly effect and we are better off than we were before. With this hint in mind please try to find black’s winning tactical assault. The position seems roughly equal, but the black’s pressure along...
SPORTS
yankodesign.com

The Skyline Chess Set lets you play a game of chess with your favorite city’s iconic buildings!

Imagine the Harry Potter chess set… but with Muggle Architecture. With 6 cities to choose from, scattered across North America, Europe, and Asia, the Skyline Chess set makes the game of chess a tad bit grander and classier than you’d expect. The board comes with its patent checkered design, but ditches the conventional army-inspired chess pieces for scaled-down replicas of iconic landmarks like the Burj, Eiffel, London Eye, and the Empire State Building.
ARCHITECTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy