Ready to have Elf on the Shelf make an appearance in your house? You could just have him show up one morning leaning on a cup of orange juice. Or you could go all out and make the appearance a bit more of a show. That’s what many parents have done, taking the extra creative step to ring in the holiday season with Elfie’s arrival. From props to posters, tech assistance and even music, there are some great concepts online for Elf on the Shelf arrival ideas.

