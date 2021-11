The Kansas City Chiefs will pay for the medical treatment of a young girl who was injured when an assistant coach hit the family's car while allegedly driving drunk. The agreement between Ariel Young's family and the NFL team will ensure the team will cover all medical expenses for the 5-year-old. Britt Reid, who was an outside linebackers coach and the son of head coach Andy Reid, caused Young to have what will likely be permanent brain damage when he reportedly caused the accident while driving drunk in February.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO