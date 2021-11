CHICAGO (3-7) AT DETROIT (0-9-1) TV: Fox, 12:30 p.m. This is a "heart vs. head" pick: The lover of a great underdog story wants to see the winless Lions roar on national TV. The brain tells me to get serious. Chicago beat Detroit, 24-14, in Week 4, and the rematch could be a battle of backup QBs. Detroit is 6-4 against the spread after a 16-16 tie and 13-10 loss, but can it win? The Bears have lost five in a row and I’m not excited about backing them, but I put a lot of stock in teams being motivated in not wanting to be the first to lose to the Lions.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO