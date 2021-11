West Virginia was dominant in its 100th all-time win over Pitt, punishing the Panthers, 74-59, Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. Pitt turned the basketball over 32 times against West Virginia, which has been exceeded by just seven other Mountaineer opponents ever. The last time a WVU foe had more than 32 giveaways was in 2016 when Western Carolina had 34 against Press Virginia. The 32 turnovers by the Panthers came a game after West Virginia forced 25 in the season-opening win against Oakland. By the way, the Golden Grizzlies went into Stillwater Friday and defeated Oklahoma State, 56-55.

