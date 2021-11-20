ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Young Dolph supporters continue annual turkey giveaway

By Andrew Ellison
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46f7l9_0d2U2STY00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Young Dolph’s supporters gave away turkeys in South Memphis Friday afternoon at an event the rapper held for years .

It was at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in the Castalia Heights neighborhood where Dolph grew up and frequently gave back.

A look at Young Dolph’s legacy, commitment to Memphis

“He had a big heart for the community he come from,” Pastor Rodney Herron said.

Fellow rapper Snupe Bandz volunteered wearing the chain Dolph gave him less than a year ago.

“When he signed me, he gave it to me,” Bandz said. “Like this is what he would have wanted us to do, keep it going. Like he’s living through us now so we gotta keep it going.”

George Barnes appreciates it.

‘He was was family to us’: Family that owns Makeda’s grieves the loss of Young Dolph

“I got (my turkey) here,” Barnes said as he smiled. “Gonna put it in some grease, get it right and then I’ll invite y’all over.”

There were plenty of smiles at the event but also broken hearts after Dolph was shot and killed at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways. Police are still looking for the shooters and released pictures of two suspects.

“Right now is a hurting time and man we gonna do the best we can,” Markey Lenear with Paper Route Empire said. “Man, just spray love everywhere man.”

“His death wasn’t in vain. He still giving hope in the community even though he gone,” Herron said. “His legacy gonna continue with people he left memories in their hearts.”

READ MORE: Everything we know about the Young Dolph shooting

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

