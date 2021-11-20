ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help more students access quality job apprenticeships

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor too long, apprenticeships have taken a...

thesunflower.com

Advocate for the artist: Poetry student hopes to create more job opportunities for creative minds

Jouquin Fox, the new president of the Fairmount College Student Advisory Committee, nominated himself for the position in order to create a bigger emphasis on creativity and ideas. His goal is to hopefully provide more creative outlets for students at WSU as well as job opportunities for students in the Fairmount college at places like NIAR after they graduate.
orangemedianetwork.com

OSU gives students access to free nutrition services

Oregon State University provides students with free nutrition resources through clubs, classes and on-campus dining, but students are also encouraged to teach themselves about nutrition to support their own success. Studies have shown college students on average struggle to obtain the proper nutrients and sufficient amounts of food despite nutrition...
Montrose Daily Press

Digital museum offers more access to students and teachers

Colorado history is now more accessible with the recently launched Museums for Digital Learning, a digital platform where access to museums, such as the Ute Indian Museum, is compiled in one place. The free digital museum is geared as an educational resource for students and teachers, packaged as “resource kits”...
idahoednews.org

Apprenticeships help solve Idaho’s labor challenges

The “Now Hiring” and “Help Wanted” job postings are everywhere. Idaho’s economy is booming, and jobs are readily available, but some employers still cannot fill jobs with the skilled workers they need. The labor market challenges are multifaceted, but employers across the state have one thing in common – they...
ABC4

Department of Workforce Services to hold apprenticeship job fair

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Utah Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is hosting a free virtual apprenticeship and job fair Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair is in honor of National Apprenticeship Week. Over 100 Utah employers and apprenticeship sponsors will be there to fill open positions throughout the state. Gov. […]
wjpitch.com

MCPS should expand student bus access

One by one, bright yellow buses peel away from the curb of the bus loop. They rocket through the falling rain, the students inside them warm, happy and safe. Trudging along in their wake, I walk the mile and a half to my house. I arrive with my backpack and supplies soaked through, unusable until I dry them with a hair dryer in a futile attempt to do my homework.
FOX59

Indianapolis apprenticeship program helping connect high schoolers with local employers

INDIANAPOLIS — As employers nationwide look for ways to fix the talent pipeline, an Indianapolis organization is looking to our high school population to develop the next generation of employees. In May, EmployIndy hosted a signing day for 26 Central Indiana high school sophomores for its Modern Apprenticeship Program. This program connected the students with […]
unm.edu

Survey shows food-insecure students more likely to fail, leave school

A survey conducted by a team of researchers from The University of New Mexico finds that students who are food-insecure are more likely to fail or withdraw from classes or drop out of college entirely. The survey was done by lead author Heather Mechler, UNM Office of Institutional Analytics; Kathryn...
syr.edu

Campus Store to Partner with eCampus.com to Offer Students More Convenient, Affordable Access to Textbooks

Syracuse University has selected eCampus.com to be its new full-service online textbook store beginning with the Spring 2022 term. eCampus.com was selected for its user-friendly services and its proven track record of reducing costs for students, which in some cases can be up to 70% off publisher list prices. Additionally, students will be able to take advantage of a convenient on-campus service center in the Campus Store where they can have their books delivered with free expedited shipping after they’ve placed their order.
WAPT

One Grant aims to help more students pay for college, but who is left out?

JACKSON, Miss. — For many, college is a part of the American dream. But with tuition prices steadily rising, paying for school can be a nightmare. A new proposal called Mississippi One Grant is designed to reshape financial aid for future Mississippi students. It would replace three state programs: MTAG, MSEG and the Help Grant, which covers full tuition. Students who already have these grants won’t lose them. The One Grant would only impact incoming students.
thewellesleynews.com

The News in Conversation: Students for an Accessible Wellesley

Welcome to the second edition of The News in Conversation. In every iteration of this column, The Wellesley News will pose a series of questions to a group of students on campus and publish the answers. If you have any suggestions for who we should reach out to next, email thewellesleynews@gmail.com.
