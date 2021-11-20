Help more students access quality job apprenticeships

Syracuse University has selected eCampus.com to be its new full-service online textbook store beginning with the Spring 2022 term. eCampus.com was selected for its user-friendly services and its proven track record of reducing costs for students, which in some cases can be up to 70% off publisher list prices. Additionally, students will be able to take advantage of a convenient on-campus service center in the Campus Store where they can have their books delivered with free expedited shipping after they’ve placed their order.

