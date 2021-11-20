Help more students access quality job apprenticeships

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly half of American companies say they are short on skilled workers, and the machine operator apprenticeship program in Minidoka and Cassia County is working to fill that need. “A two-year course for juniors and seniors in high school, they go through heavy safety the first...
Jouquin Fox, the new president of the Fairmount College Student Advisory Committee, nominated himself for the position in order to create a bigger emphasis on creativity and ideas. His goal is to hopefully provide more creative outlets for students at WSU as well as job opportunities for students in the Fairmount college at places like NIAR after they graduate.
In high school, after she learned she wouldn’t get into the University of Washington, Shelzy Juta thought about not attending college at all. But the Seattle Promise program offered something hard to pass up: two years of free community college, and she could quit at any time. She never did.
Amid declining enrollment, California’s community colleges should do more to help students in the system stay enrolled once they get there and complete their college goals, faculty and members of the statewide board of governors said Monday. During a meeting Monday of the board, which oversees California’s 116 colleges, members...
Oregon State University provides students with free nutrition resources through clubs, classes and on-campus dining, but students are also encouraged to teach themselves about nutrition to support their own success. Studies have shown college students on average struggle to obtain the proper nutrients and sufficient amounts of food despite nutrition...
Colorado history is now more accessible with the recently launched Museums for Digital Learning, a digital platform where access to museums, such as the Ute Indian Museum, is compiled in one place. The free digital museum is geared as an educational resource for students and teachers, packaged as “resource kits”...
The “Now Hiring” and “Help Wanted” job postings are everywhere. Idaho’s economy is booming, and jobs are readily available, but some employers still cannot fill jobs with the skilled workers they need. The labor market challenges are multifaceted, but employers across the state have one thing in common – they...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Utah Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is hosting a free virtual apprenticeship and job fair Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair is in honor of National Apprenticeship Week. Over 100 Utah employers and apprenticeship sponsors will be there to fill open positions throughout the state. Gov. […]
One by one, bright yellow buses peel away from the curb of the bus loop. They rocket through the falling rain, the students inside them warm, happy and safe. Trudging along in their wake, I walk the mile and a half to my house. I arrive with my backpack and supplies soaked through, unusable until I dry them with a hair dryer in a futile attempt to do my homework.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s edition of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT Anchor Steve Hensley sat down with Tim Koogler and Kimberly Cunagin with the KTECH Apprenticeship Program with Hazard Community and Technical College and local high schools. KTECH is made possible by a federal grant.
INDIANAPOLIS — As employers nationwide look for ways to fix the talent pipeline, an Indianapolis organization is looking to our high school population to develop the next generation of employees. In May, EmployIndy hosted a signing day for 26 Central Indiana high school sophomores for its Modern Apprenticeship Program. This program connected the students with […]
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new partnership is preparing Orange County Public School students for high-paying jobs in the construction industry. Randall Academy is a partnership between OCPS School-to-Work program and Randall Construction Holdings, Inc. Randall Academy opened during the 2020 school year and is piloting the program with 12 students.
A survey conducted by a team of researchers from The University of New Mexico finds that students who are food-insecure are more likely to fail or withdraw from classes or drop out of college entirely. The survey was done by lead author Heather Mechler, UNM Office of Institutional Analytics; Kathryn...
Syracuse University has selected eCampus.com to be its new full-service online textbook store beginning with the Spring 2022 term. eCampus.com was selected for its user-friendly services and its proven track record of reducing costs for students, which in some cases can be up to 70% off publisher list prices. Additionally, students will be able to take advantage of a convenient on-campus service center in the Campus Store where they can have their books delivered with free expedited shipping after they’ve placed their order.
For about three decades, Lyon College students have taken an Honor Pledge each year where they promise not to cheat or plagiarize. This year, the college is making its own pledge back to students: Enroll here, and we’ll help you pay off your student debt down the road. The small...
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — One of the most racking things about college is knowing if, after graduation, you have enough experience to land that job. Dave Douglas does not have that worry. Pasco Hernando State College already took care of that part. Douglas is part of the first Apartment...
JACKSON, Miss. — For many, college is a part of the American dream. But with tuition prices steadily rising, paying for school can be a nightmare. A new proposal called Mississippi One Grant is designed to reshape financial aid for future Mississippi students. It would replace three state programs: MTAG, MSEG and the Help Grant, which covers full tuition. Students who already have these grants won’t lose them. The One Grant would only impact incoming students.
