Politics

What the papers say – November 20

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA range of stories – including the migrant crisis – feature among the headlines on Saturday. Migrants, mandatory Covid vaccinations and murderer Colin Pitchfork returning to prison are splashed across the front pages as the weekend begins. News that Home Secretary Priti Patel wants a Greece-style crackdown on migrants...

www.shropshirestar.com

The Guardian

‘Shameful’: what the UK papers said about Channel tragedy

The front pages of Thursday’s papers are dominated by the deaths of 27 migrants in the Channel with the coverage veering from sombre reporting to accusations that the French authorities did not do enough to prevent the tragedy. The Times’ main headline says “Dozens of migrants drown in Channel dinghy...
U.K.
The Independent

Brexit: German government warns Boris Johnson of retaliation for breach of Northern Ireland deal

The new German government has fired a warning shot at Boris Johnson to expect retaliation if he breaks the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.The warning came as Mr Johnson restated his readiness to suspend the deal by invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, in a phone call with Irish counterpart Micheal Martin.A three-way German coalition agreement – installing Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats as Angela Merkel’s replacement – backs “countermeasures” if the UK fails to abide by its obligations.It commits Berlin to “a common European policy towards the United Kingdom” and to “seek close bilateral cooperation...
POLITICS
AFP

Franco-British feuding complicates Channel migrant response

The bodies were barely out of the water after the most deadly day ever for migrants crossing the English Channel before accusations began to fly over who was to blame for the tragedy. - War of words -  The two neighbours have long cooperated on trying to stop migrants crossing the Channel, which used to take place out of public view when they hid themselves in trucks or cars using ferries or the Channel Tunnel.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Priti Patel to ask BBC and other media to reflect on ‘migrant’ language

It comes after at least 27 people died when a dinghy capsized off the coast of Calais. The Home Secretary has said she will ask the BBC and other media to reflect on their language after a request from an SNP MP who said the use of the term migrant was “dehumanising” to describe people who have drowned.
U.S. POLITICS
Shropshire Star

PM urged to get a grip on migrant crisis by region's MPs

The Tories will "pay the price" at the ballot box unless the Government urgently gets to grips with the migrant crisis, the Prime Minister was today warned. In a Shropshire Star interview Boris Johnson insisted Britain would take back control of its borders by cracking down on people traffickers. It...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UK approach to small boats crisis branded ‘shameful’ by former Tory adviser

The UK and France’s response to the migrant crisis in the English Channel has been branded “shameful” by a Tory peer who served as a senior adviser to William Hague during his time as foreign secretary.Arminka Helic’s comment came as Sir Keir Starmer accused home secretary Priti Patel of chasing headlines with threats to turn back small boats while failing to achieve anything to resolve the problem, which on Wednesday saw at least 27 people drown after a dinghy sank.Ms Patel today told the House of Commons that “in terms of toughness… I have not ruled anything out”.Delivering a statement...
U.K.
AFP

Furious France scraps UK migrant talks after 'unacceptable' letter

France on Friday scrapped planned talks with the UK about migrant crossings after an "unacceptable" letter from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pushing relations to new lows after 27 people died in the Channel. The anger in Paris was sparked by Johnson's decision to send a letter to Macron on Thursday evening proposing ways to stop migrants crossing from France to Britain, then publishing it in full on his Twitter account. "I am surprised by methods when they are not serious. One leader does not communicate with another on these questions on Twitter, by public letter... No, No," Macron told a press conference in Rome. Relations between the two neighbours were already seen as their most tense in decades following a series of disputes over Brexit, but the personal criticism of Johnson represents a further turn for the worse.
POLITICS
The Independent

Which recent political matter do you think is the most serious? Tell us in our poll

Prime minister Boris Johnson faced a shrinking majority in the Commons on Monday after a number of MPs rebelled and more abstained on a vote over the government’s social care reforms.The set back was just one of a string of problems that have been fast-bowled at the government, and the Johnson premiership, in recent weeks.The Owen Patterson lobbying row, a debate about Tory sleaze, and a betrayal on HS2 were topped off by a rambling speech from the prime minister on Monday.The speech, which included a tangent on Peppa Pig and Johnson impersonating a car engine, fell flat with the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lord Chief Justice defends lawyers after Priti Patel attacks

The country’s most senior judge has defended lawyers and said “everyone is entitled” to representation after the home secretary renewed her attacks on the legal profession. Responding to the Liverpool bombing last week, Priti Patel said a “professional legal services industry” was exploiting a “merry-go-round” of asylum appeals and “defending individuals that cause the most appalling crimes against British citizens”.The home secretary has railed against what she calls “activist lawyers” since last year, including in a tweet posted days before a man allegedly attempted a far-right terror attack targeting a law firm involved in deportation cases.At a press conference on...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK could face ‘challenge’ in supply of presents this Christmas, Downing Street admits

Britain could face “challenges” over the availability of presents this Christmas as a result of disruption to global supply chains, Downing Street has admitted.But minister Steve Barclay assured the cabinet this morning that concerns over supplies of festive food such as turkeys had now been “alleviated” by action on temporary visas.Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting in Downing Street, the chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster referred to assurances from the British Poultry Council that there would “definitely” be enough turkeys for Christmas.After months of pressure, the government relaxed immigration rules in September, making 5,500 visas available for foreign workers...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Ofcom approves BBC Three’s return as broadcast TV channel

The corporation has struck a new deal with the Pact trade association ahead of the relaunch. BBC Three’s return as a broadcast TV channel has been confirmed by Ofcom. The broadcasting watchdog approved the move to take the online-only channel, currently available on the iPlayer, back to linear services. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Shropshire Star

Minister Mims Davies reveals she was spiked twice

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Employment said she had been spiked on two separate incidents – once in 2015 and again in 2019. Government Minister Mims Davies has revealed she has had a drink spiked on two occasions as she vowed to tackle the problem. In a statement, the...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Achieving impartiality a complex challenge for the BBC, says Ofcom

The regulator said the corporation must work to improve transparency in its ways of working. Achieving due impartiality continues to be a “complex challenge” for the BBC, according to an Ofcom report. Improving how audiences feel they are represented and portrayed by the BBC will also be critical to its...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Six countries added to red list as UK sounds alarm over new Covid variant

Scientists are said to be ‘deeply concerned’ about the B.1.1.529 variant. A travel ban is to be imposed on six African nations due to rising concerns over a new variant of the virus which causes Covid-19 which officials have dubbed “the worst one we’ve seen so far”. UK officials sounded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

UK Digital Platform BBC Three, Home To ‘Fleabag’, Gets Greenlight For February Channel Return; Ofcom Report On BBC Bias & Youth Appeal

Fleabag and Normal People platform BBC Three has been greenlit to return as a broadcast channel in February 2022. British media regulator Ofcom on Thursday officially approved the once popular channel, on the proviso that at least 75% of hours broadcast each year will be original programs that are commissioned by the BBC for U.K. viewers. This is a deal that had been in the works but has now been rubber-stamped. Commenting on the decision, Fiona Campbell, controller for BBC Three, said: “This is a big moment, with the new channel providing a destination for young audiences to discover more content on the BBC....
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: This is the real reason Priti Patel has been barred from France

There is some irony in the fact that about the only person the French are not allowing into their country right now is Priti Patel. In an unusually blunt diplomatic snub, her day trip to Calais on Sunday has been cancelled – and so have the scheduled face-to-face talks with the French authorities about the loss of life in the English Channel. One hopes they’ll still pick up the phone for her, but you never know. Given the enormity of what has happened, it seems a bit impetuous – childish, even – banning Patel from her own meeting, but it does...
WORLD

