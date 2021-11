The Miami Dolphins released their first injury report of the week following their practice on Wednesday, and it contained some bad news. Nine players were listed on the report with two not participating. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (quad) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (toe) did not practice. If Wilkins isn’t able to go Sunday, this could be a huge loss for the Dolphins’ defense, as he was playing his best football.

