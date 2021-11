MILAN (AP) – The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held at the San Siro Stadium, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala announced Friday. In collaboration with the Milan and Inter clubs, Sala continues with plans to build a new stadium in the city. However, at the end of a meeting with representatives of both teams, the mayor said that “no matter when the new stadium is built, the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Games will be at the current stadium, as a tribute to its glorious history. ”.

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO