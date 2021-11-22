ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You deserve this home and you now have it.' Ledecky, Hochul cut ribbon at UBS Arena

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ait1_0d2TsCLw00

Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky, Gov. Kathy Hochul, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and other officials cut the ribbon at $1 billion UBS Arena on Friday.

"This truly is transformative and this is now the epicenter of fun and cool in Long Island," Hochul says.

On Saturday, the Islanders drop the puck for their first home game in their new home at 7 p.m.

The NHL commissioner says the UBS is a beautiful state-of-the-art arena that Long Island has always deserved.

Before hockey gets started, Friday was a soft opening to see Chicago. The event was invite only for box seat ticket holders and for men and women who helped build the facility.

Elmont resident Heather Meyers works for L&L Painting and did work for the building and says the event was lots of fun, but she says not all people in the area are happy about the new building.

"Everyone was complaining about all the traffic it's gonna cause us, but it is what it is," Meyers says. "It'll be worth it."

Former Islanders were also on site and had great reviews for the new facility.

"This building is great," says Bobby Nystrom, who won four Stanley Cups with the team. "The thing I'm happiest about is that the team has a home and they can settle down. No more up and down."

The arena seats 17,000 people, and the Islanders co-owner expects fans to dress it in orange and blue.

"I hope we have delivered to the fans, the greatest fans in the National Hockey League," Ledecky says. "You deserve this home, and you now have it."

The Islanders face off against the Calgary Flames Saturday at 7 p.m.

UBS Arena: A new home for the Islanders

Ready to catch an Islanders game at UBS Arena? Here's all you need to know to get there.

Comments / 0

NHL
NHL
