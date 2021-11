Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has filed a $750 million lawsuit against Travis Scott, Drake, Apple Music, Epic Records, and Live Nation. The suit was filed on behalf of 125 attendees of the festival that left ten people dead and hundreds of others injured. In the documents, Buzbee said, “No amount of money will ever make these plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life. The quantum sought includes sufficient punitive damages to punish and make an example of all involved in the streaming, promotion, organization, and failed execution of the concert, and also to encourage those who engage in such activity to do so with safety at the forefront, not just as an afterthought.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO