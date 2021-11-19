Book Review: “You Can Bee Anything”

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Nelson-Ingram is the Executive Producer of “The Rickey Smiley Morning...

phillytrib.com

Book Review: 'Carefree Black Girls' examines how Black women are anything but carefree

You used to like to skip. Filled with delight, you danced down the sidewalk, not minding at all who was watching. Back then, your body moved with exuberance, your legs took you everywhere fast, you jumped and rolled and reached and it was joyful. So what happened between then and now that keeps you from that happiness? As in the new book “Carefree Black Girls” by Zeba Blay, you became a Black woman.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
heraldcourier.com

Book Review: Who are the aristocrats?

That’s the sound of Almost Payday: a little coin in your pocket, just waiting for some folding paper to join it. Judging by that jingle alone, the rich get richer, and the poor, well, you know. You also know where you are on the spectrum, and it ain’t in the One Percent, but that’s really not who you should watch anyhow. In the new book, “The 9.9 Percent” by Michael Stewart, another income group matters more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wshu.org

Book Review: Harlem Shuffle

There will likely never be an adjective “Whiteheadian” — like Wordsworthian, Joycean or Dickensian — because Colson Whitehead, National Book Award recipient and two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, now out with his 10th book, does not prioritize subject matter or genre. So here he is again, straight...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
keizertimes.com

Book review: "The Council of Animals"

Twelve of your peers have decided your fate, and you haven't a clue what they'll say. None of their faces are readable. Nobody's smiling but then again, there are no scowls. Will they find this court case favorable for you, or will this go bad? You just can't tell because, in the novel "The Council of Animals" by Nick McDonell, their faces are all furry.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
phillytrib.com

Book Review: 'Reclamation' shows how finding your roots can be complicated

Sometimes, you feel like a tree. Like a sentinel standing tall, you bend with the wind but never break. Small children climb on you, and you receive them with arms open; your exterior is tough but what’s inside is smooth and strong. Sometimes, you feel like a tree: as in the new book “Reclamation” by Gayle Jessup White, your roots spring from complicated soil.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hcpl.net

Book Bundles: Handpicked Selections You Can Request Online!

When the libraries were closed to the public last year due to the pandemic, library staff was still hard at work trying to connect patrons to our services and resources. Many new services emerged, including curbside pick-up, online reference, and two kinds of Book Bundles. The idea behind Book Bundles...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
muralarts.org

The Talented Mr. Trotter: You Can Be Anything

A Kensington-born potter, social activist, spoken word poet, and educator, Roberto Lugo sees his pottery as a process of transforming the ground we walk on into something we eat from. His studio practice communicates with diverse audiences that, in some cases, are not so invested in using art to understand the world. Over the past two years, Roberto has led ceramic workshops at Tyler School of Art and several virtual design challenges with youth in Mural Arts’ Education program. These workshops have tapped into everyday patterns and ceramic traditions from all over the world. Lugo will be creating a large mural inspired by Roots leading member and proud Philadelphian, Tarik Trotter. Trotter’s multi-talented and visionary approach to his creative practice and humble dedication to his home city are core aspects of Lugo’s mural homage.
DESIGN
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

