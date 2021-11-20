ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas prosecutors vow to retry man linked to 18 killings after judge declares mistrial in one murder case

Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago

DALLAS — The judge overseeing the capital murder trial for Billy Chemirmir declared a mistrial Friday after jurors repeatedly said they were hopelessly deadlocked. Attorneys for Chemirmir asked for a mistrial multiple times as the jury sent notes about the stalled deliberations, but State District Judge Raquel “Rocky” Jones initially denied...

www.bakersfield.com

