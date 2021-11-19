ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 6 (2022)

By Matthew MacKay
fantasypros.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost teams at the top of their division six weeks into the 2022 NHL season have sustained offensive production and found success with a stalwart netminder. Teams like the Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, and the Columbus Blue Jackets have managed to string together a few wins to generate momentum...

fantasypros.com

NHL DFS Primer: Tuesday (11/23)

Tuesdays in the NHL have been jam-packed with massive slates, but the Thanksgiving holiday has slowed its pace, offering three games and six teams to construct DFS lineups. Stacking becomes more critical than usual on lighter slates, meaning two or three players can be inserted from the same team, especially if they skate on the same line or powerplay unit. It presents a risk if the offense stalls out or if other players account for points. However, double and triple-dipping into scoring plays make the difference between cashing or losing a lineup.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ex-Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist welcomed back to Pittsburgh

Patric Hornqvist was back in a familiar spot Thursday. Near the crease of one of the net in PPG Paints Arena. Thursday’s contest between the Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins was the first in Pittsburgh since Hornqvist was traded to the Panthers in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour in September 2020.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Cal Petersen
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins: 3 Options to Replace Casey DeSmith

The Pittsburgh Penguins have encountered an up and down start to the 2021-22 season. There’s been lots of chatter about the injury bug and COVID-19’s ugly face, but there have also been a few players who have not performed to expectations. One, in particular, is backup goaltender Casey DeSmith, and it may be time for Penguins management to find a replacement.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Blackhawks#Colorado Avalanche#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The New York Rangers#The Metropolitan Division#The Detroit Red Wings#The Atlantic Division#The Anaheim Ducks#The Blue Jackets
chatsports.com

Leafs win 5-4, but got outplayed by the Sabres

There was entirely too much offense from the Buffalo Sabres to open this game. Two shots in the first minute. Disgusting. The Sabres also play some good defense? They crowd the crease and lie down to block a shot, and they stop David Kämpf from taking a shot but he gets the tip of his stick and slightly nudges the puck, and it slowly slides through the defenders, under Aaron Dell, and just over the line into the net. It’s amazing.
NHL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Basketball Category Analysis: Week 5 (2021)

It’s Sunday. You know what that means. It’s time for another edition of the category analysis. Every week, we’ll look at players rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues. We’ll focus on eight-category leagues because turnovers are a waste of a category, to be honest. We’ll identify players to get before your league mates catch on who can help in each category.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Tristan Jarry gets the start in net versus Winnipeg Monday night

Jarry has recorded shutouts in each of his last two starts, stopping all 50 shots that he faced. Jarry will take a .927 save percentage and 2.17 goals against average up against a Jets offense averaging 3.12 goals per game. On top of that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and his 2.62 goals against average will be in net for the Jets. Do not expect an easy night for Jarry.
NHL
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Things are about to heat up for the B’s

With the Boston Bruins finally nearing the end of their de facto bye week, things are about to heat up for the Black and Gold. Starting with the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the Bruins will play six games in 10 days. Thanks to their two huge layoffs so far,...
NHL
KREX

Newhook scores tiebreaker late, Avalanche beat Senators 7-5

DENVER (AP) — Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 left, sending the Colorado Avalanche past the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory. Jared Bednar earned his 193rd win with Colorado, tying Bob Hartley for most by an Avalanche coach. “Well, it feels good and I’ll take it,” Bednar […]
NHL
CBS DFW

Dallas Stars Raise Sticks And Money During ‘Hockey Fights Cancer Night’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Stars took on two opponents Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center. One the ice, they faced off against the Edmonton Oilers. But they also took on something that has touched many families, including ours here at CBS 11. It was Hockey Fights Cancer Night for the Stars and the rest of the NHL. Our friend, and former colleague, Dallas Cowboys radio analyst Babe Laufenberg dropped the puck in honor of his son, Luke, who passed away in 2019 after a tough battle with Leukemia. “I’m excited to do it, excited to do it in Luke’s name and Luke’s honor,” Laufenberg explained. “Quite honestly, I will be dropping the puck for not only Luke tonight, but every kid out there battling cancer, and every family battling cancer with their child.” Money raised through the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative goes to the American Cancer Society. The Stars beat the Oilers 4-1.
NHL
fantasypros.com

Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL DFS Digest (2021 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM

Thanksgiving is Thursday, bringing a three-game NFL slate with it. So, let’s look at each game below, hoping to unearth the best daily fantasy picks and make this a profitable holiday. Get a FREE 6-month upgrade with our special offer >>. Week 12 Thanksgiving Matchups. Game: Chicago Bears at Detroit...
NFL

