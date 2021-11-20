ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Photo column -- A Place

By The Register-Herald
Andover Townsman
 6 days ago

Editor's note: Today, we are starting a photo column called "A Place" to capture and publish...

impact601.com

COLUMN: Finally on the Scoreboard

This weekend is usually reserved for taking my oldest daughter hunting. However, she decided to go to a birthday party for a friend instead. I wasn’t sure if I should be happy for another solo hunt with my bow, or if I should be sad that I wouldn’t get the pleasure of watching her hunt. Turns out that I experienced both feelings. The ability to go to any location on the property without having to account for another individual is freeing and easy. The time alone to meditate and take in God’s creation is hard to beat. On the other hand, I sure did miss the bonding time I usually have with my eldest. We don’t get to do many things with just the two of us, and this is our thing together. With almost every deer I saw, I caught myself thinking, “Mackenzie could shoot this deer if she were here.”
HOBBIES
Romesentinel.com

COLUMN: Rounding Third ………………..

I have talked a bit about friends — and the need for them — especially as we grow older. An old friend of mine, Dan Kelley, called me the other day. You know Dan! He was one of the oil barons in town before he retired. He wanted to tell me that he knew why they made my picture smaller with the column.
SPORTS
Morning Sun

Column: Through the past brightly

It was a torch driving the savages back to the trees. And I don’t mention it since it’s changed -Wolf Parade from “Modern World”. Let’s go living in the past – Jethro Tull from “Living in the Past”. Remus– I hate the Modern World. Except, I guess, for advances in...
MICHIGAN STATE
bradleyscout.com

Column: Home is where the heart is

Just about everyone is familiar with the phrase, “Home is where the heart is.” It means that no matter where you are, your home is with the people you love and care about. For most, your loved ones reside in the physical place that you call home. Unfortunately for me, this has not always been the case.
LIFESTYLE
State
West Virginia State
Rappahannock News

Washington column for Nov. 11

Celebrating Betty Buntin’s remarkable 105th birthday. Last week, Thursday, Nov. 4, friends and neighbors joined Mrs. Betty Buntin to celebrate her remarkable life and her 105th birthday. Tea and lunch were enjoyed in Trinity’s parish hall, during which Mrs. Buntin reminisced about having met and married her Southern Gentleman, the renowned Sheriff Buntin, in 1941 at Martha’s Vineyard. After World War 11, her husband was posted to Rappahannock County, and the young couple rented a room from the Moffett’s, then they lived in a house on Piedmont Avenue, until they moved into the present home on Main Street. For many years, Mrs. Buntin was the Director of Social Services for the county.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Daily Tar Heel

Column: The Pit isn't a place for extreme messaging

As many UNC students know, the Pit is essentially the center for activities on campus — so many people pass through it every day. UNC’s website boasts that in a single day, every UNC student passes through the Pit. Even if the previous statement isn’t true, the Pit’s popularity attracts...
RELIGION
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: Get crafty at the library

The days are getting shorter and colder, and there’s nothing quite like snuggling up with your cats (in our case, three of the cuddliest and cutest, but I’m a little biased) and reading. But I’m also a crafter, and the long nights have been perfect for that, too. Lately, I’ve...
YOUTUBE
Sheridan Press

Column: National community

Fall has come and with it comes the start of the holiday seasons. Just as the leaves shift colors around us and the decorations change, we also get to look forward to the upcoming gatherings. Friends and loved ones traveling to spend time together and share in celebrations. This wonderful...
SHERIDAN, WY
#Southern West Virginia#The Register Herald
Victoria Advocate

Syndicated column: Where there’s a Will

A child wrote his name and address on the cover of the book. The writing is printed, not in cursive. So, he was young. Most children know better than to write on or in a book. The child must have valued the book greatly and didn’t want anyone else to try and take it.
SOCIETY
nnhsnorthstar.com

Column: Fighting the November blues

I’ve always found November to be the most challenging month of first semester. I think it’s even harder than December, which brings on its own set of challenges with finals. There’s something about November that’s especially mentally exhausting. It could be that we haven’t had a substantial break in a long time or just the fact that the end of the semester is so close, yet so far. I find myself flipping back and forth between the mindsets of “only one month left!” to “ugh we still have a whole month?” And I know that I’m not alone. As many students at Naperville North are muddling their way to Thanksgiving break, I’m here to give you some tips to fight the burnout that you may be experiencing. Whether you are sick of school or you just feel bleh in general, I’d like to offer some advice.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Riverhead News-Review

Column: ‘I remember tears’

In the wake of a highly successful field trip to the Empire State Building observatory with our grandson, Max, 14, a couple months back, we arranged for another Manhattan rendezvous with him to patrol the observation decks of One World Trade Center, the soaring glassy needle that replaced the destroyed Twin Towers.
MANHATTAN, NY
yoursun.com

COLUMN: More butter in the garden

“Butter” is a common name used in the horticultural world — “buttercups” is an example. There is another bedding plant with the common name “butter daisy” that might interest you. Also called Melampodium divaricatum, this member of the Aster Family can be a cheery addition to your bedding plant selection for potentially year-round zinnia-like flowers.
GARDENING
Norman Transcript

Column: Old photos show downtown’s vibrant marketplace

The city’s Christmas decorations are going up on Main Street light poles. Organizers are planning for a 6 p.m. Dec. 4 traditional parade, and the cast is busy rehearsing “White Christmas” at the Sooner Theatre. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas downtown. But the shopping offerings today are...
NORMAN, OK
Independent Tribune

Column: Is Facebook harmful?

Is Facebook harmful? To some, the answer is clear. But we should proceed with caution. “Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy and much more,” Facebook insider turned whistleblower Frances Haugen recently alleged before a Senate subcommittee. To back up her claim that Facebook is harmful to children, Haugen referenced internal Facebook research showing that 13.5% of teenage girls said suicidal thoughts became more frequent and 17% of girls said that their eating disorders worsened after using Instagram (which is owned by Facebook). “Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety,” Haugen asserted during the subcommittee hearing. Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn concurred, stating that “It is clear that Facebook prioritizes profit over the well-being of children and all users.”
INTERNET
Victoria Advocate

Guest column: Change is difficult

Change is difficult. Moving, changing jobs and changes in family living arrangements worry us. Having lived in one home for 25 years, I found it very difficult to “downsize.” When the idea was first broached, the response was just say “no.”. And then, as the better half began to push,...
ECONOMY
vanceairscoop.com

COLUMN: Remember blessings this Thanksgiving

Are you grateful at all times or just on Thanksgiving Day? Think about it. Next week we will get out the good china and set a beautiful table loaded with special foods to celebrate giving thanks with family. But is that enough ... just one day?. Aren’t we glad that...
FESTIVAL
Andover Townsman

Justice and WVDNR announce Big Buck Photo Contest

CHARLESTON — Hunters in West Virginia have more to look forward to this year, including the chance to show off their harvests and win prizes by participating in the first ever “Big Buck Photo Contest,” open from Nov. 22 to Dec. 27. “Hunting is a treasured pastime of West Virginians...
JUSTICE, WV
bradleyscout.com

Column: Farewell, retail Thanksgiving

For the first time in four years, I will not be spending Thanksgiving behind a counter. Last year, Hollister closed over 100 of its store locations, including Store #30428 where I worked as a sales associate. While you might think I’m rejoicing over the ability to spend the holiday with...
PEORIA, IL
State News

COLUMN: The importance of “Seinfeld”

Why do I love the show “Seinfeld” so much? That may seem like a silly question — it’s a classic show that’s widely acclaimed by countless viewers, and if nothing else, is one of the biggest shows of all time. But like many widely experienced pieces of content, I have...
TV SERIES
Current Publishing

Column: Late night conversations

One of the most common questions I get asked is, “How can I get my teenager to talk to me?”. Today’s teens seem to always have their earbuds in, their computer on or their attention on their phone. In today’s world, to get some quality time with a teenager, parents have to be creative. Here is an idea.
CARMEL, IN

