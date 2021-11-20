ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Pat Freiermuth in his Week 11 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) runs after a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The game ended in a 16-16 tie. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Pat Freiermuth ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Freiermuth has 32 catches (on 42 targets) for 276 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 30.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.0% of the 350 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
  • Freiermuth (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the football in 60.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers are allowing 219.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Freiermuth was targeted nine times, picking up 31 yards on five receptions.
  • Freiermuth has 118 receiving yards on 14 catches (22 targets) with three touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 39.3 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

ClutchPoints

Adrian Peterson’s net worth in 2021

Adrian Peterson is considered as one of the best running backs in NFL history as he has racked up numerous awards and accomplishments throughout his career. In this article, we will take a look at Adrian Peterson’s net worth in 2021. Adrian Peterson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $1 Million.
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
NFL
