Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Najee Harris in his Week 11 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball as Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) chases during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Najee Harris has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. This Week 11 matchup sees Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 176 times for 646 yards (71.8 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also added 44 catches for 317 yards (35.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 226 times this season, and he's taken 176 of those attempts (77.9%).

The Steelers have run 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Harris will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 155.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.

This season the Chargers are ranked 29th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Harris ran the ball 26 times for 105 yards (4.0 yards per attempt).

Harris added four catches for 28 yards.

Harris has 258 yards on 74 carries (86.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns in his last three games.

He's also tacked on 10 catches for 73 yards.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

