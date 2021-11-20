Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Diontae Johnson in his Week 11 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Diontae Johnson for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) meet in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has hauled in 52 passes for a team-high 613 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times and averages 68.1 yards per game.
- Johnson has been the target of 82 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 23.4% of the target share.
- Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.8% of the time while running the ball 39.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Johnson totaled 14 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 55.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Johnson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chargers.
- This week Johnson will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (219.2 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Johnson put together an 83-yard performance against the Lions last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times.
- During his last three games, Johnson racked up 18 catches on 32 targets and averaged 79.0 receiving yards.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
