Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kadarius Toney in his Week 11 contest with the New York Giants against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) points to the crowd after the Giants' 23-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lvr

Kadarius Toney will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Toney and the New York Giants (3-6) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney's 352 receiving yards (39.1 per game) are tops amongst the Giants. He's been targeted 36 times, and has 28 receptions.

Toney has been the target of 36 of his team's 321 passing attempts this season, or 11.2% of the target share.

Toney has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 7.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

This week Toney will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 matchup with the Raiders, Toney hauled in one pass for nine yards while being targeted one time.

Toney has collected 35 receiving yards (11.7 per game), reeling in five balls on six targets in his last three games.

Toney's New York Teammates

